(NVEI) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Nuvei Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI).

On December 8, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on Nuvei. In the report, Spruce Point made various claims about Nuvei's declining growth and questionable backgrounds of Company executives and others associated with Nuvei.

Following this news, the price of Nuvei shares was down over 37% in early morning trading on December 8, 2021.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Nuvei shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

