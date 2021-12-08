Logo
Nordic Nanovector to Present at DNB's 12th Nordic Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 8, 2021

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV), clinical-stage biotech company focused on CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases, announces that its CEO, Erik Skullerud will present a corporate overview via live webcast at DNB's 12th Nordic Healthcare Conference on 16 December 2021. The presentation will take place from 10:15-10:35 CET (CET).

The presentation will be available at the same time at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation/Presentations.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

Media enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (MEDiSTRAVA Consulting)
Tel: +44 207 638 9571
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of CD37-targeted therapies for haematological cancers and immune diseases. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin®, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-dnb-s-12-th--nordic-healthcare-conference,c3468030

favicon.png?sn=IO01103&sd=2021-12-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-dnbs-12th-nordic-healthcare-conference-301440383.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO01103&Transmission_Id=202112081047PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO01103&DateId=20211208
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

