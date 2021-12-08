Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Tampa's Straz Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Tampa's Straz Center

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Funding will expand performing arts center and fuel local economy

PR Newswire

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America announced today a $1 million grant to the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. The funding supports The Straz's $80 million Master Plan, a world-class architectural design that will transform and expand the performing arts center to create a vibrant destination for the Tampa Bay community.

Bank_of_America_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The Master Plan is designed to make The Straz an even more vibrant stage for world-class arts, education and community engagement. It will leverage the Straz Center's prominent riverfront location, expand facilities for its nationally recognized arts education programs, and enhance the guest experience with new hospitality opportunities. The design will provide community access and create a remarkable new gathering place and vibrant cultural destination on Tampa's Riverwalk.

"Artistic and cultural centers are the beating heart of a thriving community, pumping energy, innovation and beauty into the routine of daily life," said Bill Goede, president, Bank of America Tampa Bay. "Cultural centers in our neighborhood have helped to fuel an economic resurgence and improve the quality of life for Tampa Bay residents with new and inspiring experiences. With the bank's financial support, we are committed to preserving a state-of-the-art experience for future generations."

A longtime partner of The Straz, Bank of America recognizes the power of the arts to help economies thrive, connect individuals with each other across cultures, and educate and enrich societies. In Tampa Bay, the bank supports local initiatives and organizations that provide inspirational and educational sustenance, anchor communities, create jobs, complement social curricula, and illuminate the diverse cultural traditions in the community.

"Bank of America's grant supporting the planned expansion of The Straz continues the company's longstanding commitment to us and the Tampa Bay community," said Straz Center President and CEO Judy Lisi. "We are grateful for Bank of America's generosity and partnership ensuring The Straz will meet the needs of a burgeoning audience and remain the destination for the best in entertainment from Broadway and beyond."

Bank of America

At Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), we're guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We're delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It's demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:
Matthew Daily, Bank of America
Phone: 1.404.607.2844
[email protected]

Paul Bilyeu, Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Phone: 1.813.222.1050
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY00966&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-awards-1-million-grant-to-tampas-straz-center-301440278.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY00966&Transmission_Id=202112081000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY00966&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment