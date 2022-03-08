Logo
DTE Energy sets 2022 annual meeting date

GlobeNewswire
4 hours ago
Detroit, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, Dec. 8, 2022 – The DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) Board of Directors today announced that its 2022 Annual Meeting of Common Stock Shareholders will be Thursday, May 5.

Shareholders of record at the close of business March 8, 2022 are eligible to vote at the meeting. Shareholders interested in proposing business from the floor or nominating a person for the position of director from the floor must give notice and certain information to the DTE Energy corporate secretary by the close of business on Jan. 20, 2022.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio also includes non-utility businesses focused on industrial energy services, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon and greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy. 

CONTACT: Pete Ternes
DTE Energy
313.235.5555

