Certara to Host Investor Day on December 15, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET in New York City. Certara’s management team will provide updates on the Company’s strategy, differentiated software and technology-driven services, and financial guidance for 2022. There will also be a demonstration of the Simcyp™ Simulator.

The live video webcast of the event, along with a slide presentation, will be available on Certara's Investor Relations website at https://ir.certara.com/events/event-details/certara-investor-day. A replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations website for 2 weeks following the event.

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

