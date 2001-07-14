Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nu Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), (“Nu”), one of the world’s largest digital banking platforms and one of the leading technology companies in the world, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering, consisting of an international offering of 289,150,555 Class A ordinary shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at a public offering price of $9.00 per Class A ordinary share, and a concurrent offering in Brazil of Class A ordinary shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts (“BDRs”) registered with the Brazilian Securities Commission (“CVM”), each BDR representing 1/6th of a Class A ordinary share, at a public offering price of R$8.36 per BDR, based on the December 8, 2021 exchange rate of R$5,579 to US$1.00 published by the Central Bank of Brazil (together, the “global offering”). The number of Class A ordinary shares to be sold in the international offering may be reduced by a portion of the Class A ordinary shares that are initially being offered in the form of BDRs in the concurrent Brazilian offering.

In connection with the international offering, Nu has granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 28,571,429 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “NU” on December 9, 2021 and the BDRs are expected to begin trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker symbol “NUBR33” on December 9, 2021 and the global offering is expected to close on December 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Nu intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses, and capital expenditures. Additionally, Nu may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire or invest in businesses, products, services, or technologies.

The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores S.A..

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831-9146.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the SEC. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Brazilian offering of the BDRs has been registered with and approved by the CVM. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208006103r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208006103/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment