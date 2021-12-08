Logo
Spam Calls Undergo 19% Holiday Surge While Spoofed Calls Quiet, According To Robokiller

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, spam call and text volume would slow down around the holidays, but those days may be in the past. According to data from RoboKiller, the app that eliminates 99% of spam calls and text messages, spam calls and texts in November far outpaced last November's totals (7 billion vs. 5.57 billion calls; 8.6 billion vs. 1.8 billion texts). These figures also represent month-over-month increases of 19% and 13%, respectively.

Robokiller_1.jpg

Spoofed Spam Calls (Finally) Decline

The good news? The caller IDs associated with those calls were less often misleading. Spoofed spam calls decreased by 13%, marking the first month-over-month drop since July. It's possible STIR/SHAKEN is making headway after an unceremonious start.

November 2021 Key Phone Scam Trends

Top Text Scams Nationwide:

Spam Text Category

Estimated Spam Texts

% of Total Spam Texts

Amazon, UPS & Other Delivery

1,556,530,582

18.09%

Political

1,045,364,534

12.15%

COVID-19

401,714,907

4.67%

It's normal to receive shipping notifications for holiday gifts via text, but watch out for fraudulent messages. These texts may include links to track your order or update delivery preferences—don't click on anything before verifying the sender. View RoboKiller's latest blog post for tips to stay safe from text scams.

Top Phone Scams Nationwide:

Robocall Scam Category

Estimated Spam Calls

% of Total Robocalls

Robocall Examples

Vehicle Warranty

803,033,439

11.36%

Listen to scam recording

Religious

251,654,845

3.56%

Listen to scam recording

Social Security

154,103,248

2.18%

Listen to scam recording

*All audio examples are phone scams blocked and audio fingerprinted by RoboKiller

Be on the lookout for car warranty scams this winter. These scams are so common that it's statistically possible every American with a smartphone will receive at least one this year.

About RoboKiller
With more than 12 million downloads and $375 million in losses prevented, RoboKiller is the leading independent spam call and text blocker. RoboKiller has been named a leader in technical and mobile achievement by the Webby Awards, Media Excellence, Best in Biz, and more. RoboKiller was named themost effective solution to robocalls by the FTC.

RoboKiller'srobocall andspam text insights are powered by a global database of millions of phone scams and audio fingerprints. RoboKiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, NBC Nightly News, and many others.

For custom data inquiries, contact RoboKiller's insights teamhere or at [email protected]. For information about RoboKiller's enterprise spam blocking solutions, visitenterprise.robokiller.com.

RoboKiller is available for download in theApple App Store andGoogle Play. To learn more, visitwww.robokiller.com.

RoboKiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

favicon.png?sn=NY01629&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spam-calls-undergo-19-holiday-surge-while-spoofed-calls-quiet-according-to-robokiller-301440720.html

SOURCE RoboKiller

