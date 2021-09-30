Inv Corp Mid Cap Value Buys Crane Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Univar Solutions Inc, Sells , Trane Technologies PLC, Carlisle Inc

- New Purchases: CR, HBI,
- Added Positions: UNVR, TMHC, J, BKR, ZBH, THS,
- Reduced Positions: TT, CSL, ZION, FCX, ODFL, A, DOV,
- Sold Out: PFPT, LNC, WDC,
These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP MID CAP VALUE
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 32,148 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 11,826 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- DXC Technology Co (DXC) - 87,989 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 26,749 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 8,014 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.76%
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 15,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value initiated holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.16 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 53,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value added to a holding in Univar Solutions Inc by 29.79%. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 59,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 73.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (PFPT)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $57 and $71.89, with an estimated average price of $65.34.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Inv Corp Mid Cap Value sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.
