Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index (Current Portfolio) buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index owns 364 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+mid+cap+equity+index/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX
  1. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 50,299 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  2. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 48,443 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  3. FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 31,339 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 42,412 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  5. Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 146,580 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $330.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 67.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 170,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 62,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Sold Out: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX. Also check out:

1. INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX's Undervalued Stocks
2. INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider