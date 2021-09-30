Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index Buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: GME, GXO, TNDM, PFGC, PRGO, SAIA, APPS, UNM, NOV, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH,

GME, GXO, TNDM, PFGC, PRGO, SAIA, APPS, UNM, NOV, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH, Added Positions: SGMS, KNX, RUN, PGNY, FSLR, NYT, ZD, YETI, MLKN, PCTY, TPX, LEA, WWD, CFX, SBNY, CADE, CADE, TXRH, LIVN, CNXC, CHX, AM, COLM, COTY, IBKR, IRDM, CHH, JBL, SLGN, TOL, ASH, KBH, SAFM, GGG, JAZZ, AXON, HALO, ATR, CHDN, OLN, JBLU, RH, SAIL, FHI, PEN, EXEL, FLR, SYNH, EBS, LAD, ARWR, JHG, TTC, WERN, OLLI, MEDP, SAM, CATY, TKR, SMG, IART, NATI, RGEN, SEDG, HUBB, ENR, VSAT, BLD, NUS, XEC, MCY, SAIC, CR, MSM, SKX, ICUI, JWN, NKTR, LHCG, HRB, MRCY, CPRI, HQY, EHC, FOXF, TREE, RGLD, CACI, TEX, SIX, HXL, AMED, THO, HAE, PNM, CBT, MUR, WING, RAMP, CMC, WSO,

SGMS, KNX, RUN, PGNY, FSLR, NYT, ZD, YETI, MLKN, PCTY, TPX, LEA, WWD, CFX, SBNY, CADE, CADE, TXRH, LIVN, CNXC, CHX, AM, COLM, COTY, IBKR, IRDM, CHH, JBL, SLGN, TOL, ASH, KBH, SAFM, GGG, JAZZ, AXON, HALO, ATR, CHDN, OLN, JBLU, RH, SAIL, FHI, PEN, EXEL, FLR, SYNH, EBS, LAD, ARWR, JHG, TTC, WERN, OLLI, MEDP, SAM, CATY, TKR, SMG, IART, NATI, RGEN, SEDG, HUBB, ENR, VSAT, BLD, NUS, XEC, MCY, SAIC, CR, MSM, SKX, ICUI, JWN, NKTR, LHCG, HRB, MRCY, CPRI, HQY, EHC, FOXF, TREE, RGLD, CACI, TEX, SIX, HXL, AMED, THO, HAE, PNM, CBT, MUR, WING, RAMP, CMC, WSO, Reduced Positions: AN, FFIN, FL, CABO, XRX, SEIC, BLKB, SLAB, CAR, SLM, CROX, LPX, ARW, WSM, XPO, RNR, IBOC, EME, YELP, VAC, AMG, LSCC, URBN, CNO, TTEK, THC, CLF, ADNT, NAVI, UBSI, FICO, TDC, ADS, AFG, RCM, WAFD, EQT, STLD, ASGN, EVR, BHF, MUSA, LFUS, CNX, ACM, SNV, AMKR, SON, AVT, JACK, EXP, TDS, VSH, NJR, BJ, GT, JEF, GNTX, CMP, PDCO, TMHC, UMBF, SF, NEU, SR, DY, TCBI, LOPE, KMPR, CIT, TPH, DAN, KAR, POST, ESNT, SMTC, PRG, WOR, CC, HWC, JW.A, HOMB, NSP, VC, SFM, UMPQ, FCFS,

AN, FFIN, FL, CABO, XRX, SEIC, BLKB, SLAB, CAR, SLM, CROX, LPX, ARW, WSM, XPO, RNR, IBOC, EME, YELP, VAC, AMG, LSCC, URBN, CNO, TTEK, THC, CLF, ADNT, NAVI, UBSI, FICO, TDC, ADS, AFG, RCM, WAFD, EQT, STLD, ASGN, EVR, BHF, MUSA, LFUS, CNX, ACM, SNV, AMKR, SON, AVT, JACK, EXP, TDS, VSH, NJR, BJ, GT, JEF, GNTX, CMP, PDCO, TMHC, UMBF, SF, NEU, SR, DY, TCBI, LOPE, KMPR, CIT, TPH, DAN, KAR, POST, ESNT, SMTC, PRG, WOR, CC, HWC, JW.A, HOMB, NSP, VC, SFM, UMPQ, FCFS, Sold Out: TECH, CDAY, BRO, THS, HCSG, CNK, LGND, STRA, TRMK, INT, ATGE, WW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GameStop Corp, GXO Logistics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Perrigo Co PLC, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Healthcare Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index owns 364 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP MID CAP EQUITY INDEX's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+mid+cap+equity+index/current-portfolio/portfolio

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 50,299 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 48,443 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 31,339 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 42,412 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Cognex Corp (CGNX) - 146,580 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 51,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 81,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $140.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 52,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 110,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $330.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 21,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 67.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 79,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 137,679 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 28.77%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 170,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 90.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 25.34%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 62,472 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Inv Corp Mid Cap Equity Index sold out a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07.