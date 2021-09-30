Inv Corp Composite Buys Johnson & Johnson, EOG Resources Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PVH Corp

New Purchases: JNJ, EOG, CERN, MAS, DAL,

JNJ, EOG, CERN, MAS, DAL, Added Positions: WHR, TPR, WMB,

WHR, TPR, WMB, Reduced Positions: UHS, SYY, WMT,

UHS, SYY, WMT, Sold Out: AMGN, FIS, PVH, WRK, VTRS, CTRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson & Johnson, EOG Resources Inc, Cerner Corp, Masco Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PVH Corp, WestRock Co, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Composite. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Composite owns 78 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,747 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,674 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,087 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,042 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,368 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 12,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17.