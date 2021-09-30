Inv Corp Composite Buys Johnson & Johnson, EOG Resources Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PVH Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Inv Corp Composite Buys Johnson & Johnson, EOG Resources Inc, Cerner Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PVH Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Inv Corp Composite (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, EOG Resources Inc, Cerner Corp, Masco Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, PVH Corp, WestRock Co, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Inv Corp Composite. As of 2021Q3, Inv Corp Composite owns 78 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INV CORP COMPOSITE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/inv+corp+composite/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INV CORP COMPOSITE
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,747 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,674 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 20,087 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 10,042 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 8,368 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,591 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 12,198 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.52 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $75.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 9,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Masco Corp (MAS)

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Masco Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.05 and $62.93, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Inv Corp Composite initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,228 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Whirlpool Corp by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $203.86 and $232.86, with an estimated average price of $219.46. The stock is now traded at around $227.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 36.80%. The purchase prices were between $37.02 and $44.7, with an estimated average price of $41.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 30,715 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Inv Corp Composite added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $93.8 and $120.58, with an estimated average price of $107.77.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Sold Out: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Inv Corp Composite sold out a holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of INV CORP COMPOSITE. Also check out:

1. INV CORP COMPOSITE's Undervalued Stocks
2. INV CORP COMPOSITE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INV CORP COMPOSITE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INV CORP COMPOSITE keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider