Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Peach Aviation

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321-200neo LR aircraft on long-term lease to Peach Aviation, an affiliate of ANA based in Osaka, Japan. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A32 engines, this is the first of two new A321-200neo LRs confirmed to deliver to the airline from ALC’s orderbook with Airbus. This aircraft is the first A321neo LR to join Peach Aviation’s fleet.

“ALC is delighted to be the first to introduce the A321-200neo LR to Peach Aviation,” said Chi Yan, Senior Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321neo LR will provide key enhancements to the airline’s fleet operations as Peach continues to add the most modern, fuel-efficient aircraft to their expanding fleet and offer the highest quality passenger experience.”

In addition to this new A321-200neo LR, Peach Aviation currently has two A320-200neos on long-term lease from ALC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected deliveries. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Peach (www.flypeach.com)

Peach Aviation began services based out of Kansai Airport in March 2012. From seven base airports, i.e., New Chitose, Sendai, Narita, Kansai, Fukuoka, Naha and Chubu Centrair International Airport, we operate 33 domestic and 17 international flights.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208006104/en/