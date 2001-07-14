Logo
Enfusion Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Sydney, Australia

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Enfusion, Inc. ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud based investment management software and services, recently announced the opening of a new office in Sydney, Australia, which will be Enfusion’s first in Oceania. The location in Sydney will allow Enfusion to adequately respond to the increased demand for innovative operational solutions and extend its best-in-class SaaS platform and technology-enabled services to a growing base of investment managers in the region.

“We doubled down in several regions including Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America over the past year, and due to the increasing demand for our solutions in Australia and New Zealand, we knew the best next step was to solidify our presence in Sydney, which also allows us to better serve our existing clients,” said Thomas Kim, CEO of Enfusion. “Sydney will be our tenth global office as we continue to make our cloud-native SaaS platform and managed services solutions available globally, while catering to the unique needs for each market. We are thrilled to better support our existing clients in the region and look forward to the opportunities ahead.”

Enfusion started serving hedge funds, asset managers and superannuation firms in Australia in 2019. Raymond Chan, an industry veteran with 20+ years of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Oceania experience working at sell-side brokers and investment managers including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, CITIC, and PAG serves as Head of Sales, Australia and New Zealand, for Enfusion.

The opening of a Sydney office is another step in a breakthrough year in APAC for Enfusion. In July 2021, Enfusion expanded into Shanghai through forming a wholly foreign-owned enterprise (WFOE) in China (Enfusion (Shanghai) Co., Ltd). This marked the first official step in Enfusion’s expansion into mainland China and reaffirms the firm’s long-term commitment to serving investment managers in APAC.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 650+ investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.
Source Code: ENFN-IR
ABX-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208006114r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208006114/en/

