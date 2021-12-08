Logo
NEXE Innovations to Present at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo in NYC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce thatNEXE Innovations will present at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo. The event will be held on December 9th and 10th at the Javits Center in NYC, NY. NEXE Innovations will be present at booth 240.

Nexe_Innovations_Inc__NEXE_Innovations_to_Present_at_the_Plant_B.jpg

"We are delighted to showcase our product lines at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo in NYC. Having launched three major categories in 2021: XOMA Superfoods and our Keurig® and Nespresso® OriginalLine compatible pods, we believe that this is a great venue to present our NEXE suite of products. NEXE will continue to attend other industry conventions worldwide to expand our business and to meet distributors and consumers as well as educate the market on our products," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "Our products continue to be met with significant interest which we believe we will convert into sales in 2022."

NEXE pods are made of plant-based materials and sustainably manufactured in North America. The pods break down completely in municipal composting facilities in as few as 35 days. The pods can be disposed of immediately after use, leave no mess, and do not need to be disassembled before disposal.

Learn more about XOMA Superfoods online at: https://xomasuperfoods.com/

Learn more about NEXE Coffee online at: https://nexecoffee.com/

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >50 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $60M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond. Learn more: https://nexeinnovations.com/

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations

https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=VA01760&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexe-innovations-to-present-at-the-plant-based-world-conference--expo-in-nyc-301440737.html

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA01760&Transmission_Id=202112081800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA01760&DateId=20211208
