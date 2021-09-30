Tekla Life Sciences Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp

- New Purchases: ALKS, AZN, CRBU, CRL, RLYB, BHVN, CTLT, MORF, CDXS, PTGX, FULC, ITOS, BOLT, BOLT, STOK, ALXO, TCRX, FUSN,
- Added Positions: AMGN, NVAX, ITCI, SRPT, BGNE, GH, ALNY, BNTX, RARE, ARWR, DNLI, QURE, BIIB, UTHR, MREO, NTLA,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, VRTX, ASND, ILMN, ARGX, ARNA, NBIX, APLS, AUPH, SGEN, GRTX, FOLD,
- Sold Out: ALLK, BPMC, BBIO, IOVA, DCPH, REPL, ACAD, EXEL, ALXN, SAGE, INCY, YMAB, RETA, TRIL, PSNL, COGT, INSM, EDIT, JNCE, DRNA, MTEM, NKTR, OVID, MDGL, CBAY,
These are the top 5 holdings of TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 132,721 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 513,799 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 150,049 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 42,331 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 218,840 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 199,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 143,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 126,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 55,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 179.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 91,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.Sold Out: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $32.59.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS.
1. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS keeps buying
