Tekla Life Sciences Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Ascendis Pharma A/S, BridgeBio Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of 2021Q3, Tekla Life Sciences Investors owns 100 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 132,721 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 513,799 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 150,049 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 42,331 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 218,840 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 199,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 143,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 126,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 55,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 179.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 91,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $32.59.