Tekla Life Sciences Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Amgen Inc, Alkermes PLC, Novavax Inc, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, sells Moderna Inc, Allakos Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Ascendis Pharma A/S, BridgeBio Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of 2021Q3, Tekla Life Sciences Investors owns 100 stocks with a total value of $478 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+life+sciences+investors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS
  1. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 132,721 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.83%
  2. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 513,799 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 150,049 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.21%
  4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 42,331 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
  5. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 218,840 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 199,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 56,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $18.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 143,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,133 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 126,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 15,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 30.21%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $213.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 150,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82. The stock is now traded at around $181.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 55,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 179.13%. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 189,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 91,686 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $249.6 and $403.14, with an estimated average price of $327.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 21,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 31.99%. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 81,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Allakos Inc (ALLK)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Allakos Inc. The sale prices were between $76.53 and $110.43, with an estimated average price of $89.41.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $93.09.

Sold Out: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.

Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $31.99.

Sold Out: Replimune Group Inc (REPL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors sold out a holding in Replimune Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.98 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $32.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS. Also check out:

1. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEKLA LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider