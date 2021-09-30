Logo
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Buys Moderna Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, ResMed Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Icon PLC, sells Anthem Inc, ResMed Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amedisys Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $979 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+healthcare+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 176,933 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.45%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 361,548 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 391,800 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 78,925 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 353,792 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.87%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 45,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 74,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 29,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 46,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 132.87%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 32,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 363.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 148,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $247.54 and $287.64, with an estimated average price of $264.16. The stock is now traded at around $297.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 57,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 119.21%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $229.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 158,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $296.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.

Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. Also check out:

1. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund keeps buying
