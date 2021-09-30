Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Buys Moderna Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Sells Anthem Inc, ResMed Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, GH, ICLR, JAZZ, RLYB, FUSN,
- Added Positions: IDXX, SRPT, MOH, ZTS, MDT, TMO, AZN, LH, BIIB, ADUS, LLY, VTR, MCK,
- Reduced Positions: ANTM, UNH, RMD, DXCM, ABBV, CRL, XLV, DHR, WAT, HCA, EW, BMY, HZNP, HUM, ABT, TECH, UTHR, REGN, GRTX,
- Sold Out: VRTX, AMED, ALXN, CNC, INCY, IOVA, EXEL, SNR, OGN, BCEL, RGNX, NKTR, TFX, ICPT,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 176,933 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.45%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 361,548 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 391,800 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 78,925 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.40%
- Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 353,792 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.87%
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 45,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 74,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $278.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 29,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $126.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 46,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Rallybio Corp (RLYB)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Rallybio Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.83 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $12.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 204,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund initiated holding in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $9.41, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $5.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 132.87%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 32,849 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 363.64%. The purchase prices were between $65.97 and $92.48, with an estimated average price of $77.05. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 148,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 63.12%. The purchase prices were between $247.54 and $287.64, with an estimated average price of $264.16. The stock is now traded at around $297.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 57,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 119.21%. The purchase prices were between $189.29 and $209.69, with an estimated average price of $201.78. The stock is now traded at around $229.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 55,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 158,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund added to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 37.97%. The purchase prices were between $274.82 and $308.34, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $296.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 54,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.73 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $66.89.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.11.Sold Out: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund sold out a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $20.35 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $23.63.
