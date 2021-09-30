Tekla World Healthcare Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells ResMed Inc, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, GH, QGEN, ALKS, BHVN, STVN, WST, FUSN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Guardant Health Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells ResMed Inc, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla World Healthcare Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tekla World Healthcare Fund owns 109 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 493,387 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.21% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 65,389 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.93% Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 527,530 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,326 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 263,012 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.06%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 24,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 58,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 107,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 174,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 137,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 78.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 263,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 493,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 200.76%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 102.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 144,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 153.88%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 189.48%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 164,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1377.36 and $1604.05, with an estimated average price of $1504.66.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $26.01 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $204.28 and $225.82, with an estimated average price of $213.96.