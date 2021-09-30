Logo
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Buys Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Sells ResMed Inc, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tekla World Healthcare Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Moderna Inc, Merck Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Guardant Health Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells ResMed Inc, Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, AbbVie Inc, DexCom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tekla World Healthcare Fund. As of 2021Q3, Tekla World Healthcare Fund owns 109 stocks with a total value of $572 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tekla World Healthcare Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tekla+world+healthcare+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tekla World Healthcare Fund
  1. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 493,387 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.21%
  2. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 65,389 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.93%
  3. Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) - 527,530 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.43%
  4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 37,326 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
  5. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 263,012 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.06%
New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $283.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 24,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Guardant Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.77 and $132.17, with an estimated average price of $119.09. The stock is now traded at around $97.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 58,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 107,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.37 and $32.13, with an estimated average price of $28.23. The stock is now traded at around $22.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 174,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $124.65. The stock is now traded at around $105.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 137,872 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 78.06%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 263,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 35.21%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $55.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 493,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 200.76%. The purchase prices were between $621.9 and $705.76, with an estimated average price of $671.83. The stock is now traded at around $618.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 16,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 102.19%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 144,988 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 153.88%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $365.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 19,295 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund added to a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV by 189.48%. The purchase prices were between $44.18 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $46.08. The stock is now traded at around $35.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 164,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $1377.36 and $1604.05, with an estimated average price of $1504.66.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $26.01 and $38.22, with an estimated average price of $30.49.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.58 and $179.28, with an estimated average price of $161.83.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $204.28 and $225.82, with an estimated average price of $213.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tekla World Healthcare Fund. Also check out:

1. Tekla World Healthcare Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Tekla World Healthcare Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tekla World Healthcare Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tekla World Healthcare Fund keeps buying
