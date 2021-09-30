Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Greenspring Fund Inc Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Americold Realty Trust, Pentair PLC, Eversource Energy

Author's Avatar
insider
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Greenspring Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, CMS Energy Corp, Flame Acquisition Corp, Osiris Acquisition Corp, sells Americold Realty Trust, Pentair PLC, Eversource Energy, Iron Spark I Inc, Idacorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenspring Fund Inc. As of 2021Q3, Greenspring Fund Inc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greenspring Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenspring+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greenspring Fund
  1. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 103,592 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,080 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) - 55,157 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  4. KBR Inc (KBR) - 190,484 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
  5. Primis Financial Corp (FRST) - 365,220 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 89,285 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Osiris Acquisition Corp (OSI)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in Osiris Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 44,942 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Periphas Capital Partnering Corp (PCPC)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in Periphas Capital Partnering Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.08 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (DRAY)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 31,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIV)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 28,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aldel Financial Inc (ADF)

Greenspring Fund Inc initiated holding in Aldel Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 223.13%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 49,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 34.61%. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 36,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Flame Acquisition Corp (FLME)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in Flame Acquisition Corp by 578.05%. The purchase prices were between $9.58 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 58,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp by 143.71%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp (KSI)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in Kadem Sustainable Impact Corp by 117.07%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goal Acquisitions Corp (PUCK)

Greenspring Fund Inc added to a holding in Goal Acquisitions Corp by 59.83%. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.66. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 41,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $67.45 and $80.3, with an estimated average price of $74.56.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $79.86 and $92.62, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Sold Out: Iron Spark I Inc (ISAA)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Iron Spark I Inc. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Sold Out: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.81.

Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.71.

Sold Out: Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC)

Greenspring Fund Inc sold out a holding in Better World Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greenspring Fund. Also check out:

