MicroVision to Showcase its Automotive Lidar at CES(R) 2022 in Las Vegas

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS based solid state automotive lidar and micro-display technology for augmented reality, today announced that the Company will showcase its automotive lidar sensor technology on the exhibition floor and in private scheduled meetings throughout CES® 2022 on January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

"Following the initial public demonstration of our automotive sensor technology in September at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, we look forward to showcasing our technology at CES," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "We welcome this opportunity to highlight the capabilities of our sensor and to engage with potential customers, partners, and the investment community."

To schedule an appointment at CES® with MicroVision or learn more about MicroVision's exciting technology, customers, the investment community, and media should contact Jeff Christensen at [email protected] to schedule a meeting at CES® with MicroVision management. MicroVision will be exhibiting in Booth #3519 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide solutions for automotive lidar sensors, augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc or follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.
MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including the Company's plans regarding product demonstration and product capabilities are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include the risk its ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of its technologies and products or for products incorporating its technologies; the failure of its commercial partners to perform as expected under its agreements, including from the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus); its financial and technical resources relative to those of its competitors; its ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of its technologies; its ability to enforce its intellectual property rights and protect its proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain customers and develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market its products; potential product liability claims; its ability to maintain its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect the Company. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect the Company to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact
Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676640/MicroVision-to-Showcase-its-Automotive-Lidar-at-CESR-2022-in-Las-Vegas

