Talisker Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (CSE:TSK)( OTCQX:TSKFF, Financial) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.31 for a period of five years. The Company also granted 650,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in three equal installments over three years, after the date of the grant.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

