WuXi AppTec Receives 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

WuXi AppTec Receives 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global provider of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, announced that it is a recipient of the 2021 Global CRDMO Customer Value Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan, a global research & consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth. This marks the fifth consecutive year that WuXi AppTec has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for its leadership and innovative services.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies at the forefront of their industries that consistently demonstrate leadership in innovative solutions that meet ever-evolving customer needs and are superior in overall price, performance, and quality. WuXi AppTec was honored with this award for providing unmatched customer value by enabling healthcare innovation through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec's unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) and CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization) business models offer end-to-end services for drug R&D and manufacturing, enabling its partners to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients more quickly.

"WuXi AppTec's one-of-a-kind business model stands out in the global healthcare industry," commented Ojaswi Rana, a research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "With customer-centricity as a fundamental value proposition, WuXi AppTec is delivering high-quality services that lower the barriers to R&D and help advance innovation across different stages of the drug development process."

"We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, and thank them for recognizing the value of our global platform to customers," said Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec. "Through our unique CRDMO and CTDMO business models, WuXi AppTec will continue to enhance our enabling platform and serve as a trusted partner to global customers who are driving healthcare advancements and delivering innovative new drugs to patients in need."

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, and cell and gene therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received AA ESG rating from MSCI in 2021 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 5,600 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

favicon.png?sn=CN98997&sd=2021-12-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-receives-2021-global-customer-value-leadership-award-from-frost--sullivan-301439902.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN98997&Transmission_Id=202112081900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN98997&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment