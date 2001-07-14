Logo
Leading OTT Players in Southeast Asia Announce Support for Unified ID 2.0

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Global advertising leader, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), today announced that the Unified ID 2.0 initiative has expanded into the Southeast Asia market as leading over-the-top (OTT) players announce their support. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is a new, privacy-conscious identifier built from hashed and encrypted email addresses. Designed from the consumer’s perspective, Unified ID 2.0 is a new industry-wide approach to internet identity that aims to preserve the value of relevant advertising, while putting control for consumers and privacy at the forefront.

Leading OTT players in Southeast Asia have prioritized the use of Unified ID 2.0 to preserve the free flow of content in exchange for relevant advertising including regional OTT platforms iQiyi, TrueID, WeTV/iflix; FPT Play and VTV Giai Tri (VTVE) in Vietnam; and Indonesia’s largest local OTT platform, Vidio. Unified ID 2.0 empowers publishers to pseudonymize their first-party data and allows for advertisers to optimize their first-party customer data and measure their media investments without third-party cookies.

Unified ID 2.0 has already gained widespread adoption across the media industry globally, including from data companies and major advertising holding companies. It’s also seen momentum with publishers by providing an opportunity for them to further prove the value exchange of the open internet. Key benefits for publishers may include:

  • Strategy – Publishers can continue to match advertiser audiences, managing frequency and measuring outcomes in order to maintain a sustainable strategy
  • Independence – An open identifier means that publisher monetization will be less reliant on the actions of individual browsers and device makers
  • Better Consumer Experience –Consumer control will make it easier for publishers to build and maintain trust with their users. More effective targeting will also help enable lighter ad loads and a better overall consumer experience

“The collaboration around Unified ID 2.0 allows digital publishers to participate in this industry-wide initiative to pioneer a new approach to identity. We are especially thrilled to see momentum from OTT players in the Southeast Asia region,” said Bihao Pan, Lead Senior Director, Inventory Partnerships, The Trade Desk. “Together, we are all creating a better, more privacy-conscious open internet across devices and platforms. We’re excited for continued adoption as the ID scales and grows further, while aiming to give consumers greater transparency and control.”

For more information about Unified ID 2.0, please visit the Unified+ID+solution+site.

About Unified ID 2.0

Unified ID 2.0 is a next-generation identity solution that is an open-source digital framework. With initial development led by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is the result of a broad collaboration of publishers, buyers and technology providers across the industry. It serves as an alternative to third-party cookies that aims to improve consumer transparency, privacy and control while preserving the value exchange of relevant advertising across channels and devices.

Prebid.org, the independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair and transparent marketplaces across the industry, has agreed to serve as operator of Unified ID 2.0.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211208005804r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005804/en/

