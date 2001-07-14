C1X Partners with DIGITAL HOLDINGS to Accelerate Industry Transformation in Japan

Global data technology and digital marketing technology company, C1X Inc., today announced a partnership with DIGITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, TSE:2389), a leading company in Japan that is spearheading Digital Transformation (“DX”) and Industrial Transformation (“IX”), which is like the industrial revolution.

Together, C1X and DIGITAL HOLDINGS will develop state-of-the art products to transform many of the industries in Japan.

The Advertising and Marketing Industries will be among industries that the two companies will jointly transform. Combining the deep industry network and expertise of DIGITAL HOLDINGS in the space and the global technology and product capabilities of C1X, the two companies will accelerate the shift to marketing and data operations for clients, as well as provide new products to transform the entire value chain of the Japanese advertising and marketing industry.

Further, the two companies will develop a wide array of products to accelerate “Digitization, Digitalization and Digital Transformation” in many of the traditional industries in Japan, which will allow digital tools to automatically control large amounts of offline data. By utilizing this data for advertising and marketing purposes, these Industry Transformation Platforms will further spur the digital transformation of entire industries and value chains.

“In order to take our vision into action and truly transform industries in Japan, we are happy to partner with C1X. C1X is a company that shares our vision and has deep expertise and technical capabilities in IX and Advertising Industry Transformation,” said Daisuke Kanazawa, Chief Operating Officer of DIGITAL HOLDINGS.

“Covid-19 has fundamentally changed how the global economy works, and the recent movements in data privacy have changed how the digital economy works. At this crucial moment, we are honored that through our partnership with DIGITAL HOLDINGS, we would be able to utilize our experience and expertise to create state-of-the-art products to bring about fundamental changes to many industries in Japan through the power of technology,” says Daisuke Nagayama, Chief Operating Officer of C1X Inc.

The partnership marks a significant step towards fundamental change in the advertising and marketing industry business models in Japan, which have been unchanged for decades. Through the IX products, the changes will extend well beyond the advertising and marketing industries and will transform many Japanese industries from their core.

About C1X

C1X was founded in 2014, and has built a wide array of digital advertising, marketing and data products including a Programmatic Direct Platform, Demand Side Platform, Supply Side Platform, Retail Media Platform, Data Privacy Products, Customer 1st Party Data Platform and beyond. C1X has worked closely with global companies in the United States, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

About DIGITAL HOLDINGS

DIGITAL HOLDINGS is a company with a purpose to "To kindle an industrial transformation and solve social issues through New value creation." We will contribute to economic development, in Japan, as an entity that promotes the digital shift toward the realization of IX (Industrial Transformation) in all management resources such as people, goods, money, and information. We will provide the infrastructure for all stakeholders and initiatives in Japan, to realize a future of unbridled hope and aspiration.

