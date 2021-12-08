NetDragon Officially Releases New ACGN IP Mobile Game "Under Oath"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NetDragon Officially Releases New ACGN IP Mobile Game "Under Oath"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that Under Oath officially launches its open beta testing on all platforms on 9 December. It is a brand new ACGN IP mobile game developed by NetDragon, and is exclusively published by bilibili game.

Under Oath represents yet another new IP after NetDragon's other flagships, including Eudemons, Conquer Online and Heroes Evolved. As a next generation JRPG mobile game, Under Oath uses a well-elaborated plot to depict a world of Gods against Demons, with the storyline focusing on how the protagonist and his friends go on an epic adventure. Each character is designed with over 30 combat moves, and each move has its own graphics to support a refreshing and appealing battle scene. On top of the above, its battle mode also underwent a complete revamp, as players will now enjoy greater flexibility in use of skill, changing character, as well as CD control, which will add further complexity to each round of battle, all leading to exceptional players' engagement.

LOGO.jpg

In the first half of 2021, NetDragon's gaming business continued its growth momentum with both revenue and core segmental profit returning to double-digit growth. Revenue of gaming business increased by 12.2% YoY to RMB1,847.5 million, while core segmental profit increased by 13.3% YoY to RMB1,069.2 million. The development of Under Oath represents a major breakthrough in the category of adventurous card mobile games, and the new addition will inject further growth impetus to the gaming business after its official launch.

Looking forward, NetDragon will continue to drive revenue and profit growth by growing and optimizing its game portfolio, and at the same time maximizing value of its IPs. Currently with a robust pipeline, NetDragon is expected to launch several premiem quality games across its renowned IPs, including Eudemons Online Mobile 2, Neopets Island Builders and Neopets Match 3, laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth of its gaming business and IP values.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a proven track record in developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also actively expand its online education business on management's vision of creating the largest global online learning community, and bringing the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.

favicon.png?sn=CN01992&sd=2021-12-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netdragon-officially-releases-new-acgn-ip-mobile-game-under-oath-301440833.html

SOURCE NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN01992&Transmission_Id=202112082156PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN01992&DateId=20211208
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment