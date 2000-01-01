Logo
KellyOCG® Launches Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Solutions Connecting Companies to Talent Faster

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
6 hours ago
Article's Main Image

New flexible platforms support companies’ variable hiring needs

TROY, Mich., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG® launched two new RPO solutions today, KellyOCG Boost and KellyOCG GO RPO, that support high- and low-volume hiring and connect employers of all sizes to quality talent quicker and more cost-effectively. The solutions blend KellyOCG’s rich understanding of the talent market, talent technology, and in-depth knowledge of how talent wants to be engaged to reach qualified candidates that meet employers’ unique workforce needs.

KellyOCG Boost is a customizable solution that accelerates the hiring of 500 or more full-time employees at a time by balancing mobile talent engagement with human interaction to decrease fill times and cost per hire. Backed by the company’s sophisticated tech stack, Kelly Helix, KellyOCG Boost easily integrates with an organization’s existing processes and technologies. Advanced analytics bring the right talent to employers while a fast-paced digital customer experience helps with selection and hiring. The solution also ensures timely candidate communication and a smooth recruiting process for an exceptional experience and positive representation of a company’s brand. KellyOCG Boost is scalable to grow with an organization’s future talent needs.

“More people are bringing their consumer expectations to work demanding effortless recruiting experiences with regular communication – especially in today’s labor market,” said KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. “Through AI matching and a scoring algorithm, KellyOCG Boost evaluates candidates for fit, moving the right job seekers seamlessly through the process and reducing pressure on hiring managers to find the necessary talent to be competitive.”

KellyOCG GO RPO is a powerful and customizable platform for mid-market organizations that need hundreds, rather than thousands, of permanent workers. Built on years of talent acquisition expertise, it offers companies a cost-effective recruiting solution with high-quality service that can shift with clients’ unique workforce needs over time. KellyOCG GO RPO combines the proprietary technology of Kelly Helix with human knowledge and connects seamlessly into an organization driving innovation and efficiency into the talent acquisition process quickly. A deep understanding of talent attraction, engagement, and identification matches employers with the ideal talent faster for both specialized and higher volume recruiting needs, all while delivering a consistent experience for hiring managers and candidates.

“KellyOCG GO RPO addresses a gap in the market by making cost-effective RPO solutions accessible for organizations with lower hiring volumes at a time when finding the right talent fast is critical to long-term business success,” said Browning. “Talent challenges change quickly, and companies need a recruiting solution agile enough to respond. KellyOCG GO RPO was designed with speed in mind and delivers simple, powerful insights and outstanding service right from go-live.”

KellyOCG Boost and KellyOCG GO RPO are built on more than 75 years of traditional recruiting capability and KellyOCG’s expertise as an award-winning enterprise and mid-market RPO provider according to the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen customer satisfaction ratings. Both solutions remove barriers to work for all talent, helping employers build a workforce that meets DEI objectives and enables everyone to succeed.

Learn more about KellyOCG Boost or KellyOCG GO RPO.

About KellyOCG®
KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization’s unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what’s next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Cynthia Carey
KellyOCG
248.462.3021
[email protected]

KellyOCG.png

