Molecular Partners Highlights Upcoming Oncology Portfolio Presentations in December

Program overview and study design for MP0317 to be presented at ESMO Immuno-Oncology

Preclinical data supporting novel mechanism of AML candidate MP0533 to be presented at ASH

Oncology R&D Day to review cancer therapeutic portfolio and strategy on December 15, 2021



ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced a series of events in December 2021 that will highlight various aspects of its DARPin cancer therapeutic portfolio. These events include a presentation at the European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology (ESMO-IO) Congress, focused on the clinical-stage fibroblast activation protein (FAP)-targeted CD40 activator candidate, MP0317; a presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, focused on MP0533, the company’s acute myeloid leukemia (AML) candidate, designed to simultaneously engage CD3 on T cells and target three tumor associated antigens (TAAs); and a comprehensive review of the company’s cancer portfolio and its research & development strategy at a virtual Oncology Day to be held at 8:30 am ET on December 15, 2021.

“Our growing understanding of cancer biology enables us to expand and enhance our oncology portfolio. We carefully analyze clinical results of antibodies, their targets, and the underlying biology, with a focus on near misses. We then apply our DARPin technology to overcome these problems to offer solutions to patients in need,” said Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., CEO of Molecular Partners. “Data shared this month will show how our current cancer therapeutic portfolio addresses difficult targets and modes of action. At our Oncology Day, we will discuss further extensions of our platform in cancer as part of our corporate strategy to build out our offering in areas where the unique DARPin protein drug class can make a meaningful impact for patients.”

Details of the events follow:

ESMO Immuno-Oncology (onsite and online congress), Geneva, Switzerland; December 8-11, 2021

At ESMO-IO, Molecular Partners will focus on MP0317, which targets both fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and the immunostimulatory protein CD40 to enable tumor-localized immune activation in solid tumors. Through this mechanism, MP0317 is designed to activate immune cells specifically within the tumor microenvironment, potentially delivering greater efficacy with fewer side effects compared to other CD40-targeting agents. MP0317 is the second DARPin immuno-oncology therapeutic candidate to enter clinical trials. Its Phase 1 first-in-human clinical study design includes collection of a wide array of biomarkers to support the establishment of combination therapies in specific indications.

A poster reviewing the MP0317 Phase 1 study will be on display throughout the conference.

A presentation on MP0317 will be presented on December 10:

Title: The development of MP0317 FAP X CD40 agonist DARPin

Educational Session: Emerging Immunotherapy platforms: From bispecifics to cell transfer therapy

Date: Friday, December 10

Time: 5:00-6:30 pm ET

Location: Virtual / Hall C

63rd ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; December 11-14, 2021

At ASH, Molecular Partners will focus on MP0533, its DARPin candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). MP0533 is designed to target AML cells, especially leukemic stem cells (LSCs), via the three tumor-associated antigens CD33, CD70 and CD123, and bind CD3 on T cells to induce tumor cell killing. MP0533 preferentially targets AML cells via an avidity dependent mechanism which increases the candidate’s total binding strength when two or more antigens are bound. This leads to T-cell mediated killing of these malignant cells upon CD3 engagement, while healthy cells, which express only one of these targets or none, are left unharmed.

In previously reported preclinical work, Molecular Partner’s AML program has demonstrated the potential to improve upon the therapeutic window of CD3-activated T cell engagers through reducing dose-limiting toxicity via its unique avidity-driven targeting mechanism. The research at ASH will review prior work from the program and share new ex vivo and in vivo studies supporting MP0533’s anti-tumor activity and enhanced therapeutic window, relative to another CD3-activating molecule. More specifically, we will show that MP0533 is able to induce the killing of AML patients' malignant cells by the patients' own T cells, demonstrating that AML patients could respond to MP0533 despite a potentially weaker T cell response. We will further demonstrate that such an efficacy may be achieved without impacting the safety profile of MP0533, as demonstrated by specific killing of LSCs while preserving healthy hematopoietic stem cells. Clinical development of MP0533 is expected to initiate in 2022.

A poster reviewing the preclinical development of MP0533 will be displayed on December 11 accompanied by an oral presentation.

Title: Avidity-Engineered CD3 Engaging DARPin Targeting Three Tumor Associated Antigens Induce Strong and Specific T Cell Dependent Killing of AML Cells with Potential for Improved Safety

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual / Georgia World Congress Center, Hall B5

Molecular Partners Virtual Oncology Day (online only), 8:30 am ET, December 15. Register here.

Molecular Partners will host a virtual session with its management team focused on cancer portfolio and strategy, including MP0310, MP0317, MP0533 and additional research programs. After a brief corporate review, the session will explore the underlying biology, candidate design and preclinical data supporting each oncology or immuno-oncology program, as well as the underlying development strategy and new opportunities for the portfolio. Molecular Partners management will be joined by leading AML experts Professors Ochsenbein and Riether from the University of Bern.

Relevant materials from the above events will be shared via Molecular Partners’ website investor portal at investors.molecularpartners.com.

