Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Haldex launches a new vision and strategy for 2025 and an updated growth target

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
5 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Haldex launches a new vision - Driving Innovation for a Safer and Greener World - and a renewed strategy for 2025.

"With the new vision, we show that Haldex is driving innovation within braking systems, actively moving ahead of the industry. Our solutions are safer in terms of braking stability, and greener in terms of energy efficiency. Through strategic partnerships, we challenge existing technology, while remaining an independent partner in the value chain," says Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO.

In connection with the strategic review, the Board of Directors of Haldex has decided to update the financial growth target to organically grow faster than the company's end markets. The previous growth target was to organically grow in line with or faster than the company's end markets.

The remaining financial targets remain unchanged from those updated earlier this year, namely:

  • Profitability target: Achieve a sustainable operating margin above 10 percent.
  • Capital structure: A net debt/equity ratio of less than 1.5 (incl. IFRS 16).
  • Dividend policy: The dividend shall correspond to 1/3 of the annual net profit taking into account the company's long-term investment needs and financial position.

Haldex will present the strategy for 2025 and how the goals will be achieved at the Capital Markets Day held this afternoon in Stockholm, Sweden. The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to outline Haldex's long term strategy and to provide an overview of the financial position and sustainability initiatives. Presentations will be held by Jean-Luc Desire, President and CEO, Lottie Saks, CFO, and Nicola Gregory, EVP Operations.

The Capital Markets Day will also be streamed live, and a recording will be available after the event on the Haldex website.
Link to the webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/haldex-cmd-2021

For further information, please contact:

Jean-Luc Desire, CEO
Lottie Saks, CFO
Jenny Boström, Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +46 418 47 60 00
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Haldex AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above-mentioned contact person, on 9 December at 07:20 CET.

About Haldex
Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2 000 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 4 billion SEK.

This document is essentially a translation of Swedish language original thereof. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the original Swedish document the latter shall be deemed correct.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/haldex/r/haldex-launches-a-new-vision-and-strategy-for-2025-and-an-updated-growth-target,c3468424

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1432/3468424/1507387.pdf

Haldex launches new vision and strategy

favicon.png?sn=IO02148&sd=2021-12-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haldex-launches-a-new-vision-and-strategy-for-2025-and-an-updated-growth-target-301440912.html

SOURCE Haldex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO02148&Transmission_Id=202112090156PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO02148&DateId=20211209
