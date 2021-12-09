Logo
Broadridge and SLIB Joint SRD II Proxy Voting Solution for French Market is NOW LIVE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

French intermediaries now able to meet new EC regulatory requirements under SRDII

PR Newswire

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 9, 2021

LONDON and PARIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (

NYSE:BR, Financial), and SLIB, a leading-edge software vendor in electronic voting and securities services based in France, have announced the live operational running of their joint cross-border proxy voting solution. Unique in the French market, the solution enables intermediaries - including banks, brokers and wealth managers that serve France-based investors - to meet their new, mandatory obligations to support voting for European shareholder meetings under the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRDII).

broadridge_financial_solutions.jpg

"The collaboration with SLIB, together with l'Association Française des Professionnels des Titres (AFTI), the French industry association, has been meticulously designed and implemented by experienced and deeply knowledgeable experts from all relevant stakeholders," said Demi Derem, General Manager of Broadridge's International Investor Communication Solutions. "Financial Intermediaries in France can now meet their regulatory obligation to provide cross-border electronic meeting notifications and end-to-end proxy voting services to their French investors, while helping to transform corporate governance standards across Europe through increased levels of shareholder democracy and stewardship."

"SRDII has mandated a pronounced change in European corporate governance practices, requiring careful planning at a market level to enable the compliance of all actors," said Philippe Cognet, CEO of SLIB. "By partnering with Broadridge, we have combined their market leading global proxy voting infrastructure with our best-in-class Votaccess platform (used by the majority of listed companies) for French intermediaries and investors resulting in a robust, market-ready operational solution that delivers significantly higher rates of cross-border processing efficiency and governance automation."

About SLIB

SLIB is the leading software vendor in register management & electronic voting, risk and post-trade markets. SLIB supports the evolution of the securities market in France and abroad, by envisioning and releasing innovative software solutions enabling financial institution to streamline their processes, while mastering the risks associated to their activities.

SLIB is also Votaccess Operator, the cornerstone of Electronic Voting for Paris Stockexchange issuers and Account Keepers, delivering General Meetings notifications and collecting Digital Votes.

Furthermore, as innovation is of paramount importance and to underpin any new software initiative SLIB relies on The LAB aiming to be SLIB spearhead in cutting edge technologies such as Blockchain and AI.

Contact:

Aurélie Dettwyler
Marketing & Communication Director
[email protected]
+ 33 6 27 56 65 06

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance, and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than $9 trillion in equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 13,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us, please visit broadridge.com.

Investors:
W. Edings Thibault
Investor Relations
+ 1 516-472-5129
[email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Corporate Communications
+1 212-918-6966
[email protected]

SLIB_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY01311&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-and-slib-joint-srd-ii-proxy-voting-solution-for-french-market-is-now-live-301440668.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY01311&Transmission_Id=202112090230PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY01311&DateId=20211209
