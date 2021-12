Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Announces the Launch of Valsartan Tablets, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Valsartan Tablets, USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Diovan® (valsartan) Tablets approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Diovan® brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $150 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in October 2021 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Valsartan Tablets, USP are available in 40 mg in bottle count size of 30, and 80 mg, 160 mg and 320 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 90.

Please clickhere for full prescribing information including boxed warning: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.drreddys.com%2Fpil%2F150084612-Valsartan-Tablets_Outsert-v_10.pdf

WARNING: FETAL TOXICITY When pregnancy is detected, discontinue Valsartan as soon as possible. (5.1)

Drugs that act directly on the renin-angiotensin system can cause injury and death to the developing fetus. (5.1)

Diovan® is a trademark owned or licensed by Novartis Corporation.

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT October 2021

RDY-1021-377

