Legible Announces Appointment of Wai-Ming Yu as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Legible Inc. (CSE: READ), a browser-based, mobile-first, globally distributed eBook reading and publishing platform, is excited to welcome Wai-Ming Yu as Legible Inc.’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Yu will begin on January 4, 2022.

Legible Inc. is excited to welcome Wai-Ming Yu as Legible Inc.’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Ms. Yu will begin on January 4, 2022. An accomplished senior executive with over twenty-six years of global experience in profitably building, growing, and running multi-million-dollar businesses, Ms. Yu brings a strong track record of achieving profitable growth through business, digital, and technology transformations; product innovations that deliver delightful customer experiences; and high value sales, branding and marketing strategies. (Photo: Business Wire)

An accomplished senior executive with over twenty-six years of global experience in profitably building, growing, and running multi-million-dollar businesses, Ms. Yu brings a strong track record of achieving profitable growth through business, digital, and technology transformations; product innovations that deliver delightful customer experiences; and high value sales, branding and marketing strategies.

“On behalf of our entire Legible team, I am both excited and honored that Wai will be joining us as our new CRO,” said Legible’s CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth. “Wai’s extensive experience in both marketing strategy and in driving profitable business growth, as well as Wai’s understanding of Legible’s business, our values, and our brand, will allow us to accelerate our vision of becoming the Internet of Books.”

Ms. Yu has previously served as a Partner/Managing Director of Accenture, as the Chief Digital, Product, and Marketing Officer at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, as the Chief Revenue Officer at PureFacts Financial Solutions, and as the President and CEO of ALVALUE Consulting where she advised various organizations on their growth journeys.

“I’m thrilled to join the Legible team of deeply talented digital technologists, publishers, authors, and book lovers,” said Ms. Yu. “This is a team of people with a common cause, which is to spread the magic of knowledge, the excitement of new adventures, and to enable human connection through beautifully written words. A company is a living organism with a heart. At the heart of Legible are people with integrity that embody its mission and values—to make beautiful digital books that are globally accessible and sustainable for our earth. This is a mission that I connect with, and I’m delighted to be part of.”

Legible was created to usher in the future era of eBook reading and publishing through its browser-based, mobile-first, globally distributed eBook platform available to book lovers all over the world.

Wai-Ming Yu is a seasoned Chief Revenue Officer, deeply skilled in developing go-to-market strategies, with an execution bias, and a track record of achieving and exceeding growth expectations. Over the course of a successful career spanning twenty-six years, Ms. Yu served as Partner/Managing Director of Accenture Inc.; Chief Digital, Product, and Marketing Officer at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation; Chief Revenue Officer at PureFacts Financial Solutions; and as the President and CEO of ALVALUE Consulting. Ms. Yu is a business and technology savvy strategic leader. She is a veteran business development, sales, marketing, and customer success executive, who is resourceful, outcomes focused, and committed to delivering meaningful business value.

About Legible Inc.

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing how readers, publishers, and authors connect by presenting books the way they were meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers, and book publishing industry insiders, Legible’s strategy is to offer readers around the globe open access to millions of books on any internet-connected device. Legible’s core values—accessibility, sustainability, beauty, and integrity—inform its ongoing commitment to, and active engagement in, promoting literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion, and a climate-conscious future worldwide.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking ‎statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many ‎of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control and are therefore subject to risks ‎and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the ‎forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative ‎thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information ‎concerning the listing of the Common Shares. ‎Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the ‎Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained ‎in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those ‎projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: ability to obtain requisite regulatory approvals ‎and the satisfaction of other conditions to the listing of the Common Shares; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, ‎including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; ‎and the diversion of management time. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or ‎other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, ‎actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-‎looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of ‎the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-‎looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking ‎information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the ‎Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.‎

