CME Group to Launch Two China Portside Iron Ore Futures Contracts on January 10

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

CME Group to Launch Two China Portside Iron Ore Futures Contracts on January 10

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch two new China portside iron ore futures contracts on January 10, 2022, pending all relevant regulatory reviews.

These contracts will be financially-settled based on assessments for portside prices published by Argus Media. The Iron Ore China Portside Fines CNH fot Qingdao (Argus) futures contract will settle to the Argus PCX 62% Fe Portside Iron Ore Index and is quoted in CNH per wet metric ton, while the Iron Ore China Portside Fines USD Seaborne Equivalent (Argus) futures contract will settle to the Argus PCX Seaborne equivalent index and is quoted in USD per dry metric ton.

The first internationally traded derivatives linked to China's portside prices, these new contracts are specifically designed to help market participants manage their risk to the price of iron ore traded at Qingdao Port in China. They also represent the latest tools launched to establish a forward curve for a key transactional point of the ferrous metals supply chain, complementing the existing seaborne Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China (TSI) futures and options contracts in CME Group's iron ore product suite.

"As Chinese portside markets have emerged as a key indicator of price trends in the seaborne iron ore market, we have seen increased demand for new tools to help our customers manage their price risk more effectively," said Young-Jin Chang, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "These new contracts are complementary to our existing ferrous suite of products and provide a way for customers to manage their exposure to landed iron ore cargo prices on-shore in China."

"Argus prices have rapidly gained traction in the physical iron ore market, and we are delighted that Argus' China portside iron ore indexes have been chosen as the settlement basis for the new CME futures contracts," said Adrian Binks, Chairman and Chief Executive of Argus Media. "The portside iron ore market in China is an exciting and rapidly evolving space, and these new contracts add further crucial risk management tools for market participants to manage their on-shore exposure."

The China portside iron ore futures contracts will be listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For contracts specifications, or for more information on CME Group's ferrous metals products, please visit: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/metals/ferrous.html.

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec, EBS, TriOptima, and Traiana are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD, EBS Group LTD, TriOptima AB, and Traiana, Inc., respectively. Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

favicon.png?sn=AQ99550&sd=2021-12-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-to-launch-two-china-portside-iron-ore-futures-contracts-on-january-10-301439473.html

SOURCE CME Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ99550&Transmission_Id=202112090300PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ99550&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment