NHS England Selects Smartsheet to Drive Digital-First Primary Care Initiatives Across Northwest Region

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR, Financial), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, announced today that NHS England is eliminating siloed processes and streamlining digital transformation initiatives to improve patient outcomes. The new Digital First Primary Care program, implemented at NHS locations across the Northwest region of England, focuses on improving care pathways for the thousands of patients they serve over a five-year period.

In its second year, NHS England was tasked with allocating millions of pounds (£) for projects that continue their digital transformation initiatives. The team previously used Excel spreadsheets to manage projects and capture data and PowerPoint to report on success metrics. This method proved to be extremely labour-intensive and sometimes produced inaccurate results. Today, the NHS team uses Smartsheet’s platform to drive digital-first change initiatives across services like primary care and telehealth through a centralized solution that empowers its workers to complete more projects in less time and without inaccuracies.

“The simplicity of Smartsheet made it easy for all of our project managers to onboard and understand the solution immediately,” said Stewart Cooper, Senior Programme Consultant at NHS. “Smartsheet has not only made our work more rewarding, but made it easier to spot when a project is running late or is in danger so that we can identify the situation in real-time, make the necessary adjustments, and stay on track.”

“All of the improvements we’ve made through Smartsheet empower us to do one thing: look after patients more effectively,” said Dympna Wilson, Programme Manager at NHS. “Smartsheet has almost become the standard. People are saying: this is what we should all be using, so we look forward to seeing what else we can achieve.”

NHS England partnered with Russ Consulting, a Smartsheet partner, to accelerate the rollout of the Smartsheet platform. Within three weeks, NHS England was able to stand up an approved solution that provided their team with a standardized process that reduced human error and enabled accurate real-time reporting—on a national level—for every project.

“The insights Smartsheet is enabling are critical for a public organisation like the NHS,” said Chris Russ, Director of Russ Consulting. “With greater accuracy, their team was able to mitigate risk more effectively and in return drive more positive outcomes for their patients. We’re excited to see the quick use and success of Smartsheet across the Northwest region, and look forward to helping other regions of the NHS achieve the same.”

“It’s amazing to see the impact Smartsheet has made for the NHS team in a short period of time—and that others across the NHS network are looking to replicate their successes,” said Mike Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer at Smartsheet. “Our mission is to empower anyone to drive meaningful change, and by working with like-minded partners like Russ Consulting, we can assist organizations like NHS England achieve their mission of improving patient care.”

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

