Citi Announces Major Market Expansion of Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Citi Announces Major Market Expansion of Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Citi has today announced the expansion of its Cross-Currency Sweeps cash management solution across several European markets.

The solution, Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps, enables treasurers and finance teams to efficiently manage cash positions across multiple accounts, countries, and currencies, using one streamlined and automated solution.

Leveraging Citi’s global cash concentration network and foreign exchange (FX) capabilities, it helps companies manage FX and cash positions and immediately convert available liquidity into the currency of their choice.

The solution is now available in an additional 14 countries across Europe including Bulgaria, Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia, Netherlands, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, and Austria.

“Our corporate clients are increasingly moving through a Digital Transformation journey for their Treasury and FX Risk Management,” says Sam Hewson, Global Head of eFX Solutions and EMEA Head of Corporate Sales. “As technology has evolved, we are helping our clients to automate processes, using efficient, integrated and seamless strategies to provide transparent liquidity and FX activities. Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps brings together the power of our liquidity and FX technologies to help our clients automate their day-to-day activities, so that they can stay focused on creating smart treasuries of the future, today.”

The tool addresses a wide range of cash management needs, making it easier for companies to fund accounts when and where balances are needed and to achieve optimized liquidity across their global banking structure.

Enabling the automation of FX dealings in a variety of major and exotic currency pairs, Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps allows treasurers to move funds seamlessly across the Citi network. Accounts in local currencies do not need to be pre-funded and companies can seek to realize same-day settlement of funds in the desired currency, on an intraday basis.

“Citi Cross-Currency Sweeps provides significant potential to enhance the way treasurers manage liquidity,” says Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Managing liquidity in multiple currencies is often a manual process, with significant time taken up by forecasting, FX management and the movement of cash between accounts. Process inefficiencies can lead to excess cash buffers and operational challenges. This solution automates and streamlines multiple steps into one, helping clients optimize both efficiency and liquidity.”

-ENDS-

About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fciti | Blog: blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fciti | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fciti

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211209005089r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005089/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment