Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WUHAN, China, Dec. 9, 2021

WUHAN, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") of shareholders on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Beijing time. The meeting will be held at the Company's offices located at 23th Floor, Lianfa International Building, 128 Xudong Road, Wuchang District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China430063 and virtually through teleconference.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on December 3, 2021 as the record date (the "Record Date") in order to determine the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. The purpose of the AGM is for the Company's shareholders to elect and appoint two directors, namely Qi Chen and Weitao Liang.

Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend, and to vote at, the AGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares represented by the ADSs must act through Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, the depositary of the Company's ADS program.

The Notice of AGM and proxy statement for the AGM are available on the Company's website at http://hbctxed.com. Dunxin has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dunxin's Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at http://hbctxed.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks outlined in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 20-F. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China. The Company has been granted a microfinance license by the Financial Affairs Office of the Hubei Provincial People's Government to provide loans to individuals and SMEs. The Company was recognized as the Vice President Unit of China Micro-credit Companies Association under the China Banking Regulatory Commission in January 2017 and was a Member Unit of Hubei Micro-credit Company Association from December 2013 to December 2016. In October 2016, the Company was recognized as a "National Excellent Microfinance Company" by China Micro-credit Companies Association. The Company was named one of the "Top 100 Most Competitive Microfinance Companies in China" by China Microfinance Institution Association in 2014, 2015 and 2017. The Company has professional credit business experience in the microfinance industry in China. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://en.hbctxed.com/.

favicon.png?sn=CN02108&sd=2021-12-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dunxin-financial-holdings-limited-to-hold-annual-general-meeting-on-december-30-2021-301440934.html

SOURCE Dunxin Financial Holding Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02108&Transmission_Id=202112090500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02108&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment