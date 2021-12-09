Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for IoT Supply Chain Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for IoT Supply Chain Solutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2021

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today announced that it has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

PEAK_2022_Mindtree_NxT.jpg

Everest Group positioned Mindtree as a Major Contender in terms of market impact and vision and capability. The following were among Mindtree's strengths highlighted by the report:

  • Mindtree NxT has developed competent solutions under its NxT Insights platform with innovative use cases that go beyond asset tracking and fleet management to also cover gate and congestion management, inventory synchronization, and quality monitoring.
  • The firm's end-to-end capabilities ranging from consulting to implementation and management are also strengthened by the firm's expertise across the IoT value chain such as sensors, gateways, and edge analytics.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group analyzed 11 IT service providers across the globe that exhibit a strong focus on supply chain through their IoT-based solutions aimed at addressing challenges across fleet management, inventory management, warehouse management, cold chain monitoring, and other areas of the supply chain landscape. Mindtree was rated highly for its technical capability (technical sophistication and breadth/depth across technology suite), services capability (effectiveness and breath/depth of services portfolio across the services suite), portfolio mix (solution footprint across geographies, industries, and buyer size segments), and vision and strategy (vision for the company and clients, future roadmap and strategy).

"This recognition by Everest Group validates our platform of platforms strategy built on the Mindtree NxT Insights Platform, helping customers deliver measurable outcomes and unlock new revenue streams with industry-aligned functional products," said Deepak Parameswaran, Chief Business Officer of Mindtree NxT. "Organizations worldwide are looking for more agile, optimized and resilient supply chains that can quickly adapt to changing market conditions, customer expectations and environmental considerations, while being responsive to ever more interlinked businesses, complex products and customized transactions. By enabling enterprises to build and participate in smarter, more connected supply ecosystems using IoT, we are helping them drive greater accuracy, transparency, accountability and automation across everything from production management and inventory control to order processing and delivery, thus creating superior customer experiences and value."

"Disruption of the supply chain was one of the initial and momentous impacts of the pandemic across the globe," said Alisha Mitta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its digitalization to build a sustainable and resilient ecosystem underpinned by real-time data-driven decision making is fast becoming a C-Suite priority. Mindtree NxT has built competent solutions that encompass innovative use cases that go beyond asset tracking and fleet management. Its end-to-end capabilities ranging from consulting to implementation positions it as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Internet of Things (IoT) Supply Chain Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

Learn more about Mindtree NxT here.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company that enables enterprises across industries to drive superior competitive advantage, customer experiences and business outcomes by harnessing digital and cloud technologies. A digital transformation partner to more than 260 of the world's most pioneering enterprises, Mindtree brings extensive domain, technology and consulting expertise to help reimagine business models, accelerate innovation and maximize growth. As a socially and environmentally responsible business, Mindtree is focused on growth as well as sustainability in building long-term stakeholder value. Powered by more than 29,700 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across 24 countries, Mindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — is consistently recognized among the best places to work. For more, please visit www.mindtree.com or %40Mindtree_Ltd.

For more information, contact: [email protected]

Mindtree_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO02257&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-named-a-major-contender-in-everest-group-peak-matrix-for-iot-supply-chain-solutions-301440986.html

SOURCE Mindtree

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO02257&Transmission_Id=202112090500PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO02257&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment