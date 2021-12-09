Zoomlion Reveals Pioneering Carbon Fiber Composite Material Technology to Push the Industry Towards its Carbon Neutrality Goal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zoomlion Reveals Pioneering Carbon Fiber Composite Material Technology to Push the Industry Towards its Carbon Neutrality Goal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 9, 2021

CHANGSHA, China, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) released the latest innovative carbon fiber composite material technology and pump truck (ZLJ5460THBSF 63X-6RZ) equippedwith a carbon fiber boom on November 26 at its Lugu Industrial Park in Changsha, China.

Zoomlion.jpg

This is the first pump truck with a carbon fiber boom completely designed and manufactured in China. It has not only improved working efficiency and lowered production costs through Zoomlion's independently-developed and patented carbon fiber composite material and manufacturing technologies, but also further enhanced its lightweight performance with an innovative carbon fiber composite material-metal hybrid structure technology.

The weight of the boom reduced by 35 percent upon applying the hybrid structure technology to the pump truck. The lightweight technology has enabled the 44-ton product to reach a maximum feeding height of 63 meters making it the world's longest boom in the same tonnage class. With a chip sensor added in the structure, similar to "installing nerves in the bone", it offers a monitoring and predictive function to better serve customers.

Zoomlion's pioneering technologies, such as the new carbon fiber composite material and the world's first "hollow" boom design technology, are also of great significance to energy conservation and emission reduction goals in the industry. Annually producing 2,500 units of Zoomlion's Lingyun series pump truck for example, which utilizes this new technology, can reduce steel consumption by 750 tons and carbon dioxide emissions by 1,500 tons. Such lightweight technologies also greatly reduce the amount of energy required during operation.

Zoomlion has taken a comprehensive green development path and established a green development strategy integrating green design, green manufacturing and green management, answering to market demands of high-quality, sustainable development from companies.

"As the world is striving to move towards carbon neutral goals, the construction machinery industry must step up to implement green technologies and green manufacturing with new breakthroughs that promote the green and sustainable development of the industry chain and products," said Fu Ling, chief engineer and vice president of Zoomlion. "Zoomlion's insistence on a green development strategy has showcased the company's efforts and responsibility by acting as a leader in the industry."

About Zoomlion

Zoomlion is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery, and financial services.

favicon.png?sn=CN02263&sd=2021-12-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoomlion-reveals-pioneering-carbon-fiber-composite-material-technology-to-push-the-industry-towards-its-carbon-neutrality-goal-301441030.html

SOURCE Zoomlion

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN02263&Transmission_Id=202112090556PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN02263&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment