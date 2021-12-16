Duos Technologies to Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Tech in Transportation Forum on December 16, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT),a provider of vision based analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the inaugural Wells Fargo "Tech in Transportation Forum," which is being held virtually on December 16, 2021.

Duos management is scheduled to present on Thursday, December 16th at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time (8:50 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period moderated by Wells Fargo's Allison Poliniak-Cusic. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. Duos management will also be holding one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Wells Fargo representative.

About the Wells Fargo Virtual Tech in Transportation Forum

With supply challenges becoming increasingly complex, technology is evolving across the supply chain to increase productivity, drive consumer engagement, and improve ESG improvement. The Wells Fargo Virtual Tech in Transportation Forum will include presentations from leaders at the companies on the forefront of innovation in the transportation industry.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent vision based technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamline operations, improve safety and reduce costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

