United Rentals Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) announced it was named one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2022 by Newsweek. United Rentals has been selected three consecutive years for this distinguished list which was founded in 2020 and acknowledges the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States. The award recognizes United Rentals for its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, particularly related to environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) programs.

United Rentals ranked 85 on this year’s top 500 list, an improvement of 98 places from 2021. The company was the highest ranking equipment rental company on the America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 list.

“Being named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies recognizes the work our entire team has done to prioritize our environmental, social and corporate responsibility,” said Matt Flannery, President & CEO, United Rentals. “By living our purpose and putting our customers, people and the environment at the center of our operations, we continue to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Newsweek partnered with Statista, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to determine America’s top 500 most responsible public companies, spanning 14 industries. The research was based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate responsibility reports, sustainability reports and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey.

To read United Rentals’ ninth Corporate Responsibility Report, which documents the company’s progress in 2020 and momentum into 2021, go to: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unitedrentals.com%2Four-company%2Fcorporate-responsibility-report. The report covers all major aspects of the company’s corporate responsibility framework, including its commitment to reduce the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,278 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,100 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.72 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

