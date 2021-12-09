Logo
Poko Group (UK) Ltd Sign Deal with UK's Top CBD Distribution Network Blazed Wholesale

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Significantly increasing accessibility to the Poko & Canndid Brands across the UK for 2022

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

LONDON, UK and BELFAST / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) - Poko Innovations, Inc., an award-winning international UK based CBD & Fintech company, is pleased to announce that their fully owned subsidiary Poko Group UK Ltd has signed a distribution agreement with Blazed Wholesale, to significantly increase their brands' reach across the UK & EU.

image.png

Blazed Wholesale is part of the Organic Products Distribution Group family, operating across Europe since 2020. Blazed Wholesale was built by brands, for brands, focusing on building bridges and connecting retailers to the latest, most popular CBD products on the market.

Commenting on the distribution agreement, Blazed CEO Brandon Watson says, "Blazed Wholesale, voted the UK's best CBD Wholesaler 2021 is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Poko Group to distribute their range of products throughout the UK and Europe beginning January 2022. Blazed Wholesale supplies to a wide range of SME's, from independent retailers, to franchisees, as well as the booming online store sector. We look forward to working with the Poko Group in increasing their exposure and sales in the UK."

Blazed Wholesale supplies directly to e-commerce sites, distributors, head shops, grow shops, CBD stores, vape stores and convenience stores, mainly across the UK and Europe, as well as internationally. They bring together a passionate team focused on bringing the best products on the market at the most affordable price, with a wealth of experience in the CBD and vaping industry, particularly wholesale and distribution.

The agreement between the parties will comes into effect immediately and will start to see Candid and Poko brands in stores in January 2022, and as part of the distribution agreement, Blazed will actively promote the Poko Group B2C brands to its network to help expand brand visibility and growth. Blazed will take a number of share options in Poko Group as part of the deal.

"Blazed Wholesale have an incredible network of retail & online stores that we are excited to work with. Poko and Canndid offer something different to the CBD market-with our targeted skincare line and our CBD pouches, it's important for us to make connections with leading distributors in order to get our products in front of the end user and make them highly accessible. We're really looking forward to seeing these brands expand in 2022" David Hughes, Poko Group's co-founder and CEO says about the agreement.

The distribution agreement follows on from the successful acquisition LOI for Poko Group to acquire 20% off Rocket Science Ltd. in order to bring their own supplements range to the market for low, competitive pricing, and will be ready to push these products into their distribution network upon launching in Q2 of 2022.

v7bd8fQiVHRBdxAWb4RXrlTmH1Ba8IidJ-5uC6wfl07SqYdIPb_irsWV7T1rvdLcCY46trIuJy5ePtGjMxlUirZvrgEt3fM0S9B4ocK8q8qai4pUvBc7sM_jl7flqw.jpg

The Poko Story

Poko Innovations Inc., in the 3 months since the closing of the private placement, has been focused on planning and implementing the marketing strategies, expanding distribution channels in order to scale the business assets in 2022. Poko Innovations, Inc. is an award-winning international UK based integrated company with a robust portfolio of CBD brands, a financial services platform, LumiPay, a range of consumer brands and a roster of marketing and media sites.

The business is broken into independent units that work together to leverage their strengths:

Poko comprises of four segments:

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem.

The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President
Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.
T: (973) 865-9357
E: [email protected]
LinkedIn
@PlRinvest

####

SOURCE: Poko Innovations Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676760/Poko-Group-UK-Ltd-Sign-Deal-with-UKs-Top-CBD-Distribution-Network-Blazed-Wholesale

img.ashx?id=676760

