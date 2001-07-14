Jefferies Credit Partners Appoints Steve Marino as Head of Investor Solutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jefferies Credit Partners Appoints Steve Marino as Head of Investor Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Jefferies Credit Partners ("JCP"), a leading private credit manager and the asset management arm of Jefferies Finance LLC, today announced the appointment of Steve Marino as Head of Investor Solutions. Jefferies Finance is a joint venture of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) and MassMutual.

In the newly created role, Mr. Marino will focus on product development and strategy, working with JCP’s management, investment and business development teams to create and provide bespoke solutions for investors and strategic partners around the world.

Mr. Marino brings extensive experience building and managing institutional credit and alternative asset platforms. Most recently, Mr. Marino was the Head of the Private Investments program for the state of South Carolina where he was responsible for rebuilding a $10 billion portfolio of Private Equity, Credit and Real Assets across commingled funds, SMAs, JVs, secondaries and co-investments. At South Carolina, Mr. Marino implemented new top down investment policy, tactical workplans, and deal management infrastructure. He and his team led a turnaround of the Private Equity Portfolio, doubling in size from 2018 to 2021, and successfully spearheaded the restructuring of the Private Credit portfolio, transitioning it from opportunistic private equity style investments to ROE and cash flow focus through creation of Direct Lending SMAs, private to public BDCs, and JV structures.

Led by a senior team that averages more than 30 years of investment experience, JCP continues to expand its platform targeting companies with strong and sustainable competitive advantages that are led by exceptional management teams and owned by leading private equity sponsors. JCP offers investors exclusive access to private credit investment opportunities sourced directly through our platform’s proprietary network of sponsor and company relationships. Our broad platform has a long track record of empowering businesses’ growth, creating value and establishing long-term relationships.

Mr. Marino is a CFA charterholder and received a B.S in Business and Economics from Lehigh University and an MBA from the University of South Carolina's Moore School of Business. He currently serves as a Board and Investment Committee Member to the University of South Carolina's ~$1bn Education Foundation.

About Jefferies Credit Partners:
Jefferies Credit Partners (“JCP”) is a New York based private credit platform and manages more than $10 billion of proprietary and third party capital invested across commingled funds, separately managed accounts and CLOs. JCP is the investment management division of Jefferies Finance LLC (“JFIN”), a leading provider of leveraged loans owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Jefferies Group LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., NYSE: JEF) since 2004. JFIN is a commercial finance company that structures, underwrites and syndicates primarily senior secured loans to corporate borrowers. The firm conducts its operations primarily through two business lines, JFIN’s leveraged finance arrangement business and JCP’s asset management business. JFIN’s leveraged finance arrangement business participates in transactions typically ranging from $250 million to $1.5 billion for borrowers generating between $50 million and $300 million of annual EBITDA. Jefferies Credit Partners has a seasoned team of highly experienced investment professionals with relationships across the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions that provide custom financial solutions to its clients.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211209005821r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005821/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment