Jefferies Credit Partners Appoints Steve Marino as Head of Investor Solutions

Jefferies Credit Partners ("JCP"), a leading private credit manager and the asset management arm of Jefferies Finance LLC, today announced the appointment of Steve Marino as Head of Investor Solutions. Jefferies Finance is a joint venture of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) and MassMutual.

In the newly created role, Mr. Marino will focus on product development and strategy, working with JCP’s management, investment and business development teams to create and provide bespoke solutions for investors and strategic partners around the world.

Mr. Marino brings extensive experience building and managing institutional credit and alternative asset platforms. Most recently, Mr. Marino was the Head of the Private Investments program for the state of South Carolina where he was responsible for rebuilding a $10 billion portfolio of Private Equity, Credit and Real Assets across commingled funds, SMAs, JVs, secondaries and co-investments. At South Carolina, Mr. Marino implemented new top down investment policy, tactical workplans, and deal management infrastructure. He and his team led a turnaround of the Private Equity Portfolio, doubling in size from 2018 to 2021, and successfully spearheaded the restructuring of the Private Credit portfolio, transitioning it from opportunistic private equity style investments to ROE and cash flow focus through creation of Direct Lending SMAs, private to public BDCs, and JV structures.

Led by a senior team that averages more than 30 years of investment experience, JCP continues to expand its platform targeting companies with strong and sustainable competitive advantages that are led by exceptional management teams and owned by leading private equity sponsors. JCP offers investors exclusive access to private credit investment opportunities sourced directly through our platform’s proprietary network of sponsor and company relationships. Our broad platform has a long track record of empowering businesses’ growth, creating value and establishing long-term relationships.

Mr. Marino is a CFA charterholder and received a B.S in Business and Economics from Lehigh University and an MBA from the University of South Carolina's Moore School of Business. He currently serves as a Board and Investment Committee Member to the University of South Carolina's ~$1bn Education Foundation.

About Jefferies Credit Partners:

Jefferies Credit Partners (“JCP”) is a New York based private credit platform and manages more than $10 billion of proprietary and third party capital invested across commingled funds, separately managed accounts and CLOs. JCP is the investment management division of Jefferies Finance LLC (“JFIN”), a leading provider of leveraged loans owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company and Jefferies Group LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., NYSE: JEF) since 2004. JFIN is a commercial finance company that structures, underwrites and syndicates primarily senior secured loans to corporate borrowers. The firm conducts its operations primarily through two business lines, JFIN’s leveraged finance arrangement business and JCP’s asset management business. JFIN’s leveraged finance arrangement business participates in transactions typically ranging from $250 million to $1.5 billion for borrowers generating between $50 million and $300 million of annual EBITDA. Jefferies Credit Partners has a seasoned team of highly experienced investment professionals with relationships across the world's leading investment firms and financial institutions that provide custom financial solutions to its clients.

