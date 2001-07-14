VIZIO Gives the Gift of Free Entertainment on WatchFree+

VIZIO is giving the gift of free entertainment for the holidays with “Winter Watchland,” a collection of over 500 hours of free holiday-themed featured movies, TV shows, recipes, and music on its free streaming service, WatchFree+.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005826/en/

VIZIO is giving the gift of free entertainment for the holidays with “Winter Watchland,” a collection of over 500 hours of free holiday-themed featured movies, TV shows, recipes, and music on its free streaming service, WatchFree+. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Winter WatchLand,” sponsored by Microsoft, is an all-in-one holiday destination that allows millions of SmartCast users to easily discover free ad-supported seasonal entertainment options with something special for everyone including:

VIZIO Holiday Curated Channels

VIZIO Holiday Movie Collection — get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday movies on this heartwarming channel filled with over 31 fun holiday titles from a variety of studios on channel 200.

— get wrapped up in 24/7 holiday movies on this heartwarming channel filled with over 31 fun holiday titles from a variety of studios on channel 200. Fork & Flight Holiday — weekends in December, grab your apron and tune in to a variety of cooking shows including new and traditional holiday recipes, fun baking ideas, and show-stopping cooking challenges on channel 400.

— weekends in December, grab your apron and tune in to a variety of cooking shows including new and traditional holiday recipes, fun baking ideas, and show-stopping cooking challenges on channel 400. VIZIO Fireplace — enjoy the tradition and warm nostalgia of four different crackling fireplace scenes on channel 502.

VIZIO WatchFree+ On Demand “Movie of the Day”

Throughout the holiday season, VIZIO audiences can discover a new “movie of the day” on the SmartCast home screen, with over 31 holiday titles such as A Very Country Christmas, The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and A Christmas Recipe for Romance — all available free and on demand in the “Winter Watchland,” collection on WatchFree+.

VIZIO Exclusives

VIZIO is also presenting exclusive holiday content including the U.S. premieres of Christmas+on+5%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Avenue+from Brain Power Studio and Four+Cousins+and+a+Christmasfrom MarVista Entertainment, both available exclusively to SmartCast users.

“This Holiday season, we are pleased to offer our VIZIO SmartCast audiences the ultimate holiday destination with hundreds of hours of free holiday movies, TV shows, music, and VIZIO exclusives,” said Steve DeMain, VP of Engagement for VIZIO.

VIZIO customers can already enjoy all of these titles in the comfort of their living rooms, but it’s not too late for anyone to bring home a little holiday cheer. VIZIO is spreading the joy of the savings this holiday season with promotions across its entire lineup of award-winning Smart TVs and Sound Bars. Give the gift of a true big screen experience with VIZIO’s V-Series with savings up to $100, experience quantum technology on our M-Series with savings up to $350, or step up to the ultra-premium PQ9 with savings up to $400. And enjoy the sounds of the season with a VIZIO Sound Bar to make every home theater dream come true with room-shaking Dolby Atmos and DTS:X cinema sound. VIZIO Sound Bars start at $78. VIZIO products available at most major retailers including Best+Buy, Walmart, Target, Costco, and Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club.

Availability

The latest WatchFree+ on demand programming is now available on all VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vizio.com%2Fen%2Fwatchfreeplus to learn more.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast™ operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005826/en/