Skyward announces preorders for Parrot ANAFI Ai 4G LTE Connected Drone Solution

Author's Avatar
GuruFocusNews
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Verizon 4G LTE connectivity powers mid-flight data transfer to create 2D maps and direct data transfer to build 3D models within Skyward

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Skyward, A Verizon company, announced preorder availability for Parrot ANAFI Ai, the first and only off-the-shelf drone powered by Verizon’s 4G LTE network, as part of the Skyward Connected Drone Solution. In particular, Skyward enables mid-flight data transfer to begin processing of imagery into 2D orthomosaic maps while Parrot ANAFI Ai is still in the air, anywhere within Verizon’s 4G LTE coverage area — which spans more than 2.68 million square miles.

The Skyward Connected Drone Solution, available exclusively through Skyward, includes Parrot ANAFI Ai along with a one-year Skyward Business+ subscription and Verizon 4G LTE connectivity at no extra cost if pre-ordered by January 31, 2022. Skyward subscribers can fly Parrot ANAFI Ai and transfer data and imagery directly into Skyward over Verizon 4G LTE via Skyward's InFlight mobile app in order to create 2D maps and 3D models. A major feature of Parrot ANAFI Ai is its survey-grade accuracy.

Parrot ANAFI Ai integrated with Skyward and powered by Verizon 4G LTE retails for $4,000, plus tax.

“The release of the first off-the-shelf drone with Verizon 4G LTE connectivity will advance drone operations for pilots nationwide,” said Mariah Scott, Executive Director of Robotics Business Technology at Verizon. “From supporting higher volumes of data transfer and yielding faster time to insight to enabling reliable beyond visual line of sight operations, we are proud to play a leading role in providing new capabilities. This is the next step in our ongoing efforts to connect the sky on America’s most reliable network for more than a decade.”

Announced in August as an exclusive offer for new and existing Skyward subscribers, the cellular-connected drone pairs Skyward’s Connected Drone Solution, a one-stop shop for planning, flying, data transfer and mapping and modeling, with Parrot ANAFI Ai, a compact professional drone built for work. Parrot ANAFI Ai sets a new communications standard with autonomous one-click flight plan creation and new levels of cybersecurity. The trailblazing combination features obstacle avoidance and streamlines complex missions for mapping and modeling in construction, infrastructure, inspection & surveying, and public safety.

As the first 4G LTE connectivity solution for aerial robotics in the U.S., the Skyward Connected Drone Solution also allows subscribers to process aerial imagery faster than has previously been possible with off-the-shelf drones. In addition to rapid imaging, customers get business-ready deliverables and quality results from drone data with Skyward Mapping & Modeling and have access to various airspace and fleet management tools.

Preorder Parrot ANAFI Ai 4G LTE connected to Verizon 4G LTE.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Erin Olsen
[email protected]
503-680-1911

