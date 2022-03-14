Dividend and Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distributions for Each Quarter of 2022

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dividend and Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distributions for Each Quarter of 2022

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Dividend and Income Fund (OTC PINK:DNIF) (Net Asset Value Symbol:XDNIX) (the "Fund"), a closed end fund with the primary investment objective of seeking high current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective, announced today that it anticipates that its quarterly distribution amount will remain at $0.25 per share for each quarter of 2022.

The following dates apply to the 2022 quarterly distributions:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Q1

March 14, 2022

March 15, 2022

March 25, 2022

Q2

June 14, 2022

June 15, 2022

June 27, 2022

Q3

September 15, 2022

September 16, 2022

September 28, 2022

Q4

December 14, 2022

December 15, 2022

December 28 2022

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of its distributions or from the terms of the Fund's distribution policy.

Distributions may be paid in part or in full from net investment income, realized capital gains, and by returning capital, or a combination thereof. To the extent that the Fund has estimated that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains, a portion of a shareholder's distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that a shareholder invested in the Fund is paid back to the shareholder. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." Additionally, a return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund, thereby increasing the shareholder's potential gain or reducing its potential loss on the subsequent sale of those shares.

THE FUND INTENDS TO SEND SHAREHOLDERS A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL INSTRUCT SHAREHOLDERS HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES.

The quarterly distributions reflect the Fund's current distribution policy to provide shareholders with a relatively stable cash flow per share. There is no guarantee that the Fund's current distribution policy will reduce or eliminate the Fund's market price discount to its net asset value ("NAV") per share, if any, and the Fund's trustees have no fiduciary duty to take action, or to consider taking any action, to narrow any such discount. The distribution policy and the above distributions, including, without limitation, the distribution amounts and dates, may be amended, suspended, or terminated at any time without prior notice.

About the Fund

The Fund is a closed end fund with the primary investment objective of seeking high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 50% of its total assets in income generating equity securities. From time to time, shares of the Fund may trade at a premium to NAV or a discount to NAV. During such periods when the Fund's NAV per share is above the market price, there may be an opportunity for investors to purchase shares of the Fund at a discount to their underlying value. The Fund's premium or discount to NAV may vary over time and shares of the Fund may subsequently be worth more or less than their original cost.

Shares of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount from their NAV. This characteristic is a risk separate and distinct from the risk that the Fund's NAV has decreased in the past, and may decrease in the future, as a result of its investment activities and other events. Neither the Investment Manager nor the Fund can predict whether shares of the Fund will trade at, below, or above NAV. The risk of holding shares of the Fund that might trade at a discount is more pronounced for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period of time after acquiring them because, for those investors, realization of a gain or loss on their investments is likely to be more dependent upon the existence of a premium or discount than upon portfolio performance. The shares of the Fund are designed primarily for long term investors and should not be considered a vehicle for trading purposes. The NAV of the Fund's shares typically will fluctuate with price changes of the Fund's portfolio securities, and these fluctuations are likely to be greater in the case of a fund which uses leverage, as the Fund may from time to time. In the event that shares of the Fund trade at a premium to NAV, there is no assurance that any such premium will be sustained for any period of time and will not decrease, or that the shares of the Fund will not trade at a discount to NAV thereafter. The market price for the Fund is based on supply and demand which fluctuates daily based on many factors, such as economic conditions and global events, investor sentiment, and security-specific factors.

There is no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be attained. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Shareholders should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The Fund's investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual and semi-annual reports. To obtain a copy of the reports, please call us at 212-785-0900 or download them at http://dividendandincomefund.com/literature/. Please read the reports carefully before investing.

To learn more about the Fund visit DividendandIncomeFund.com. For Fund shareholder services, please call the Fund's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, at 800-937-5449. Dividend and Income Fund is part of a fund complex which includes the Midas Funds and Foxby Corp.

This notice is provided for informational purposes only. This is not a prospectus, circular, or representation intended for use in the purchase of shares of the Fund or any securities mentioned in this notice. This notice shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or an exemption therefrom.

Investment products, including shares of closed end funds, are not federally or FDIC insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by, any financial institution and involve investment risk, including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value. Shareholders should consult with their tax advisor or attorney regarding specific tax issues.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements. Certain information presented in this release may contain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Fund's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, distributions and their amounts and timing, distribution declarations, future events, future performance, or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates" or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward looking statements by the Fund involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Fund, which may cause the Fund's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Fund may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Fund or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the Fund's filings with the SEC, and similar information. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Thomas O'Malley
Chief Financial Officer
1-212-785-0900
[email protected]
www.DividendandIncomeFund.com

SOURCE: Dividend and Income Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676427/Dividend-and-Income-Fund-Announces-Quarterly-Distributions-for-Each-Quarter-of-2022

img.ashx?id=676427

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment