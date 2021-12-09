NEOGEN Acquires Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. (DBA Paw Print Genetics)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NEOGEN Acquires Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. (DBA Paw Print Genetics)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has acquired Spokane, Washington-based companion animal genetic testing company Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc. ("GVS") was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to providing companion animal owners, breeders, and veterinarians genetic information that enables optimal genetic health for dogs, cats, and birds. Their brands include Paw Print Genetics, Canine HealthCheck, My CatScan, and AvianDx.

"We are happy to have GVS join the NEOGEN team," said Marylinn Munson, NEOGEN's Vice President of Genomics. "With the growth in pet parenting globally over the past five years, and particularly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this acquisition will further expand the opportunities for our global genomics business. As a global leader in animal genomic testing, it is important for NEOGEN to continue expanding our portfolio of genomic tests and diversify our offerings in agriculture and food production to include enhanced testing for companion animals. The NEOGEN and GVS teams will be able to combine our experiences and expertise to work synergistically, as we help meet the demands of the growing market."

"Joining NEOGEN is a wonderful opportunity for Paw Print Genetics and our related brands," said Lisa Shaffer, founder and Chief Executive Officer of GVS. "I am incredibly proud of everything that we have accomplished since 2012 and am looking forward to GVS becoming a part of NEOGEN, a world leader in high throughput genomic testing for animals. The focus on quality and accuracy, which has been a hallmark of GVS, coupled with the global reach and expertise from NEOGEN, will continue to grow the companion animal market and deliver solutions focused on the health and wellbeing of pets and the human-animal bond."

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants, as well as rodent and insect control solutions.

CONTACT:
Lindsey Kock, DVM Sales Director, Companion Animal Genomics
(402) 435.0665 ext. 7167, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE02599&sd=2021-12-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-acquires-genetic-veterinary-sciences-inc-dba-paw-print-genetics-301441423.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE02599&Transmission_Id=202112091100PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE02599&DateId=20211209
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment