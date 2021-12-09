Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities.
What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast
When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT
Event Link: Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2822/43955
Interested parties can submit questions in advance to the Company via email at [email protected].
An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event through the Investor Relations Events section of the Company's website at: https://www.visiumtechnologies.com/visium-news/
About Visium Technologies, Inc.
Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com
Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.
Contact:
Visium Technologies, Inc.
Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Please send sales queries to [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube
Twitter | Instagram | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube
Corporate Office:
4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360
Fairfax, VA 22033
Phone: 703-273-0383
Investor Relations:
Peter Nicosia
Bull in Advantage, LLC
Phone: 585-703-6565
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676677/Visium-Technologies-Announces-Investor-Webcast-to-Provide-Update-on-Current-Events
