Visium Technologies Announces Investor Webcast to Provide Update on Current Events

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its webcast which will provide investors and interested parties with an update on corporate activities.

What: Visium Technologies, Inc. Webcast

When: Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Event Link: Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2822/43955

Interested parties can submit questions in advance to the Company via email at [email protected].

An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event through the Investor Relations Events section of the Company's website at: https://www.visiumtechnologies.com/visium-news/





About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud. For more information, please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Please send sales queries to [email protected]

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

Investor Relations:

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: [email protected]

