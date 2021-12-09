Logo
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.("MHHC") or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel.

Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank Hawley, MHHC's Chief Executive Officer stated, "We look forward to a successful relationship with a legal team that is very experienced in corporate and securities law."

Mr. Hawley continued, "I am pleased to welcome Michael Harris, Brian Bernstein and their team as our legal counsel. We truly admire and appreciate their vast experience in working with small to mid-size publicly traded companies, as we work to realize the full potential of our company and enhance our value for customers and shareholders. As our company continues to grow, we feel the need to have an experienced legal team advising us on both SEC Reporting and compliance items. We are confident Nason Yeager is best for this."

About Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A.

Established in 1960, Nason Yeager is a multi-service law firm with offices in Palm Beach Gardens and Boca Raton. They provide legal service throughout the state of Florida and the United States to individuals, as well as local governments and public and private entities.

About MHHC Enterprises, Inc.

MHHC Enterprises Inc. (MHHC) is a diversified holding company, focused on its core businesses: MHHC Warranty and Services Inc., MHHC Reinsurance, Inc. and ONBLi, Inc, the company's wholly owned e-commerce subsidiary that intends to simplify e-Commerce through its revolutionary FiNDiNG technology by matching consumers with optimal products based on the fundamental criteria of wants, needs, and budget. Currently MHHC has over 1,000 retail locations selling Extended Service Contracts (ESC) across the United States and online. MHHC is a leading national provider of help desk and warranty insurance administration services for a wide variety of industries and consumers. Additionally, the Company's organization creates and specializes service programs for a variety of manufacturers and commercial construction such as heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) industries. MHHC is a leader in call center "on-shoring" by creating jobs in the United States for professional phone representatives - both sales and customer service employees. The Company's call center processes claims and service calls offering warranty support solutions for a variety of businesses.

MHHC prides itself in offering troubleshooting solutions over the phone and developing processes to eliminate overhead costs of shipping and timely repairs on approved claims. The highly skilled staff at MHHC consistently provides mission-critical solutions and results that assist industries and manufacturers in driving down warranty support and repair costs for their organization.

Follow MHHC Enterprises on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MhhcEnterprises

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: MHHC Enterprises Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676706/MHHC-Enterprises-Inc-Retains-Experienced-Legal-Counsel

img.ashx?id=676706

