Lithium Corporation Fish Lake Valley Seismic Survey

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to update their shareholders with respect to recent events.

All preliminary actions have been performed by Altura Mining Limited in regard to our Fish Lake Valley option with the recent issue of 28,176,951 common shares of AJM stock, representing approximately 0.6% of the outstanding stock of the company. Work commenced earlier this week on the property with Rangefront Geological kicking off a passive seismic survey on the north end of the playa. This is the site of brine extraction in the 1800's where Francis M. (Borax) Smith's Pacific Borax Company produced Borax from the Lithium/Boron/Potassium enriched brine. Additionally, a concurrent mini-bulk sample of moderately mineralized brine will be extracted from this area for further process testing.

An agreement has been reached with Recion Technologies Inc. with respect to conducting further bench tests to determine how amenable the Fish Lake Valley brine is to their proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process. Initial tests conducted this past summer on low grade brine were encouraging with recoveries up to 96% lithium at bench scale, with only modest consumption of ion exchange media.

Lithium Corporation continues to evaluate and develop other Lithium/hi-tech/battery metals prospects, and encourages all submissions from parties that hold prospective lands. Despite the recent softness in the junior energy metals equities market, the Company remains bullish on the short, medium and long term markets for energy metals, and is continually striving to position itself to benefit from such a robust market environment.

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. The Company has maintained a strategic alliance with Altura Mining for the past eight years, and has recently entered signed a Letter of Intent with Altura with respect to an earn-in on the Company's Fish Lake Valley lithium-in-brine prospect in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info
Tom Lewis, CEO
Lithium Corporation
775-410-5287
[email protected]

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676633/Lithium-Corporation-Fish-Lake-Valley-Seismic-Survey

img.ashx?id=676633

