NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE PREMIERES NEW EMBARK EPISODE - "ADVENTURE ALASKA"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021

- The Two-Part Episode, Showcasing the Best Way to Discover the Last Frontier with NCL, Is Now Streaming On-Demand at www.ncl.com/embark -

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 55-year history of breaking boundaries, today released "Adventure Alaska," the next episode of its "EMBARK with NCL" storytelling series designed to highlight the people, places and passion behind the brand. The two-part episode, which invites travelers to discover the best way to experience Alaska with NCL, is now available on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/88322511-norwegian-cruise-line-new-embark-episode-adventure-alaska/

In this episode, viewers follow along two members of NCL's shoreside team, Andrea and Jayne, as they travel to the destination for the very first time to learn first-hand the experiences guests can expect when cruising Alaska with NCL. Their journey takes them from the Inside Passage, where five of the Company's ships will offer a selection of five-to-16-day itineraries during the summer of 2022, to the interior of Alaska to understand NCL's Cruise Tour experience, which combines ocean voyages with shoreside adventures.

"Alaska is a bucket-list destination for so many travelers," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "It provides endless opportunities for adventure, wildlife encounters and awe-inspiring moments. While it is important for us to deliver these incredible experiences to our guests, it is also important to support and enrich these communities that rely on our presence each summer for their well-being. It's a partnership that we value tremendously and have demonstrated through sustainable developments and programs across the region."

The episode includes visits to Skagway, Anchorage and Denali, Alaska, as well as the port cities where the brand's parent company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Ltd. (NCLH), has made significant investments to the local communities, including Juneau, Icy Strait Point and Ketchikan, Alaska.

As the ladies are guided through downtown Juneau and immersed in the local culture, art and flavors, a team of NCLH executives visit the area to discuss their plans to transform the last waterfront parcel to benefit the local community.

While in Icy Strait Point, Andrea and Jayne, tour the authentic Alaska destination, which boasts 23,040 acres of private beach and temperate rain forest, as well as endless wildlife viewing opportunities. They explore the new Wilderness Landing, which was built in partnership between NCLH and the Huna Totem Corporation, the village corporation owned by approximately 1,400 Alaska Native shareholders with aboriginal ties to Hoonah and the Glacier Bay area. The new guest experience includes a debuting pier and a Transporter Gondola system built to support a vehicle-free zone. While touring the island, they encounter a family of coastal brown bears from the most accessible viewing platform in Southeast Alaska; and no trip to Icy Strait Point would be complete without visiting the mile-long ZipRider, the world's largest zip line.

In Ketchikan, Alaska, they tour the Mill at Ward Cove, a new sustainable development project converting an Environmental Protection Agency designated superfund cleanup site to a sustainable, environmentally friendly and entertaining destination for the community and visitors. The collaborative project between NCLH and the Ward Cove Dock Group, LLC was recently recognized by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for its joint sustainability efforts. The new site opens up more areas of exploration for guests, including easier access to the Tongass National Forest, the nation's largest national forest.

No Alaska voyage would be complete without a glacier experience, so Andrea and Jayne adventure to new heights and soar up to Mendenhall Glacier by helicopter for a once-in-a-lifetime trek atop the 13.6-mile-long glacier. From trains to planes, the trip continues with a ride aboard the glass-dome Wilderness Express Railway, offering panoramic views as the ladies journey to Alaska's interior to visit the six million-acre-Denali National Park and Preserve. Rising up to an elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level, Andrea and Jayne fly up to the summit of Mount Denali, the highest mountain peak in North America.

Viewers can follow the complete exploration of the destination and more EMBARK episodes on-demand at www.ncl.com/embark.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers the best way to experience Alaska with a variety of five-to-16-day port-rich itineraries to explore the pristine beauty and wilderness of Alaska. Guests can choose from smaller vessels such as Norwegian Jewel, Sun and the newly reimagined Norwegian Spirit for a more intimate onboard experience, or can embark aboard the brand's newest ships, including Norwegian Encore and Bliss, which were designed to bring the outside in, with expansive observation lounges and outdoor promenades. All itineraries include opportunities to witness the area's impressive glaciers, from Hubbard Glacier to Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier, or Glacier Bay National Park.

To learn more about the Company's Alaska itineraries and to take advantage of latest offers, visit www.ncl.com.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

NCLNowStreaming_1638912802657-HR.jpg
NorwegianEncore_1638996506557-HR.jpg
NCLNewsroom1_1638912800349-HR.jpg
HotTub_1638912805616-HR.jpg
NCLNewsroom5_1638912801621-HR.jpg
NCLNewsroom6_1638912808123-HR.jpg
NCLNewsroom2_1638912813319-HR.jpg
Norwegian_Cruise_Line_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-cruise-line-premieres-new-embark-episode--adventure-alaska-301441453.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ00548&Transmission_Id=202112091105PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ00548&DateId=20211209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

