Women's Wine and Spirits Awards 2022 Judging Results Are Out, GOLD again!!!

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ("Rooshine" or the "Company"), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce that the Company has again received recognition at another significant spirits competition, more specifically at the most important wine and spirits competition in the world judged by women buyers - the Women's Wine and Spirits Awards 2022 (WWSA).

With women representing over 37% of whisky drinkers and now women being responsible for buying a staggering 80% of wine and gin globally, winning a GOLD Medal for Rooshines Mutiny Spiced Rum, GOLD Medal for Rooshine's First Mate Blended Whisky and a SILVER Medal for Rooshines Skyline Gin at the Women's Wine & Spirits Awards, is a must to attract the finest female wine and spirits consumers.

Women's Wine & Spirits Awards 2022, Triple Blind Tasted a record-breaking number of samples from 56 countries around the world, with the most highly regarded global brands competing.

"As the most important women's wine and spirits competition in the world, this recognition is immense and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the whole team for all of their hard work to make these spirits the premium quality that they are. We know how important women consumers are. We value that and want to deliver. This is wonderful news for our whole team!!!" reported Les McCall, Chairman of the Board. "We areexhilarated to be a Women's Wine & Spirits Awards 2022 Medal Winner."

To date Rooshine has accumulated 12 medals across 4 separate competitions with results pending from several other.

About Rooshine, Inc.

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is the importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Rooshine, Inc. was formed with the desire to produce high quality premium spirits infused with natural ingredients and no artificial additives. To that end, Rooshine, Inc. has partnered with International Spirits Vault, Ltd. to develop a patented proprietary method that leverages electromagnetic pulse technology to accelerate the aging process of the spirit while in the barrel. Unlike other accelerated maturation processes on the market, Rooshine, Inc does not denature the spirit through boiling or pressurization, but rather accelerates the natural aging process by expanding the surface area of the barrel through the use of electromagnetic pulses. Through the use of this process Rooshine is able to reduce the maturation process from years to a matter of days or weeks, while infusing the spirit with the essence of the barrel's conditioning. As a result of the enhanced speed and the fact that the accelerated aging process can occur in the barrel, Rooshine is able to cycle a single spirit through multiple barrel/wood combinations to develop unique flavors that would otherwise take decades or perhaps even centuries to produce.

