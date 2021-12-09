The Mosaic Company Announces Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Mosaic Company Announces Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Targets

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Today, The Mosaic Company (

NYSE:MOS, Financial) broadened its commitment to environmental stewardship by announcing targets to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in Florida, U.S. by 2030 and companywide by 2040. To achieve these targets, Mosaic will emphasize opportunities to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations. The company believes this is a critical step in managing its own most pressing physical and transition climate risks-like the threats of carbon pricing and increasingly severe weather-and as a way to be a good steward of the environment, while contributing to a global sustainable food future.

"Environmental responsibility is a defining issue of our time. Mosaic's net-zero commitment and clear pathway to achieving it demonstrates one of the ways we are doing our part to limit the impacts of climate change and contribute positively to society," said Mosaic President and CEO Joc O'Rourke.

Mosaic's significant landholdings position the company to leverage carbon removal through nature-based solutions. As a result-and factoring in the improvements Mosaic can make to its operations-the company does not intend to pursue carbon offset credits at this time.

These targets are in addition to the wide range of 2025 ESG Performance Targets set last year, including to reduce companywide GHG emissions and freshwater use per unit of production by 20%. In 2020, Mosaic made progress toward both goals, achieving a 10% reduction in GHG emissions and an 18% reduction in freshwater use per unit of production since the baseline was set in 2020.* Though not represented in a formal target, Mosaic is also addressing its Scope 3 emissions by engaging suppliers, partnering in the development of innovative agricultural technologies and investing in a pipeline of solutions that could ultimately reduce emissions at the farm level.

Sustainably growing more food depends on fertilizers, which are responsible for producing up to 60% of all crop yields. By 2050, the global population is expected to reach 9.8 billion people, and experts estimate agricultural productivity must increase to enable farmers to produce enough crops. Fertilizers are critical to doing that without increasing global emissions or contributing to deforestation and poverty.

For more information on Mosaic's pathway to net zero, watch this short video. To better understand Mosaic's approach to acting responsibly and to review the company's commitments to deforestation and climate change, visit mosaicco.com/our-responsibility.

* In 2020, we saw a significant reduction in freshwater use, thanks to efforts across our business to minimize our impact - and, in part, due to the nonlinear and cyclical nature of water use. We expect our performance to increase somewhat next year. We are on track to meet our 2025 targets.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

The Mosaic Company
www.mosaicco.com

Media
Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
[email protected]		Investors
Paul Massoud
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4260
[email protected]

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676780/The-Mosaic-Company-Announces-Net-ZeroGreenhouse-Gas-Emissions-Targets

img.ashx?id=676780

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment