Guardian Variable Products Trust Buys China Gas Holdings, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, E.ON SE

Added Positions: 00384, ENGI, RWE,

00384, ENGI, RWE, Reduced Positions: 02688, EOAN, 00916, IBE, CNP, DUK, EXC, FE, AEP, AES, 01038, SO, NEE, PNW, EIX, NRG, SRE, 9503, NG., SBSP3, AGR,

Investment company Guardian Variable Products Trust Current Portfolio ) buys China Gas Holdings, sells ENN Energy Holdings, E.ON SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Variable Products Trust. As of 2021Q3, Guardian Variable Products Trust owns 26 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guardian Global Utilities VIP Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardian+global+utilities+vip+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd (00916) - 3,927,800 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 62,244 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Iberdrola SA (IBE) - 428,557 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.26% Exelon Corp (EXC) - 82,999 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.48% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 46,959 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%

Guardian Variable Products Trust added to a holding in China Gas Holdings Ltd by 748.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $25, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 610,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Guardian Variable Products Trust reduced to a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd by 44.06%. The sale prices were between $119.6 and $177, with an estimated average price of $153.45. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.88%. Guardian Variable Products Trust still held 108,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Guardian Variable Products Trust reduced to a holding in E.ON SE by 37.85%. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.128000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Guardian Variable Products Trust still held 132,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.